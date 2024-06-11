ERI Achieves ISO 27001 Certification, Demonstrating Commitment to Highest Level of Information Management Security

ERI Becomes First ITAD Company to be both SOC 2 Type II and ISO 27001 Certified

FRESNO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ESG—ERI, the nation’s largest fully integrated IT and electronics asset disposition provider and cybersecurity-focused hardware destruction company, announced today that it has successfully achieved ISO 27001:2022 [ISO/IEC 27001] certification, a globally recognized standard for information security management systems.

The ISO 27001 certification is awarded to organizations that meet stringent criteria for establishing, implementing, maintaining, and continually improving information security management practices. The certification is a testament to ERI’s commitment to maintaining the highest standards of information security for customers, partners and stakeholders.

“Achieving ISO 27001 certification further demonstrates ERI’s ongoing commitment to security, data protection and the responsible recycling of all electronic devices,” said John Shegerian, ERI’s Chairman and CEO. “Our partners and customers can feel 100% confident that we have made and continue to make every investment and operational protocol to establish and maintain the highest level of security and compliance in the industry. Our successful ISO 27001 certification application and process are proof that our systems and controls are state-of-the-art for handling data and can be fully trusted every step of the way.”

The ISO 27001 certification also arrives on the heels of ERI successfully completing its SOC 2 Type II audit once again this year, making ERI the first and only SOC 2 Type II and ISO 27001 certified ITAD & e-waste recycler in the industry.

ERI also recently received the highest average star rating from customers (4.5 out if 5) in Compliance Standards LLC’s 2024 ITAD Reputation Ratings report, which gathers feedback from customers of the 30 leading US-based ITAD companies that serve enterprise-class clients in the United States.

“With businesses and public sector organizations experiencing damaging data losses and security breaches, service providers that receive ISO 27001 certification and take concrete measures to solidify their data security practices, such as ERI, will inevitably maintain or even gain competitive advantage with attentive clients,” said David Daoud, Principal Analyst and President at Compliance Standards LLC. “Furthermore, such certification is evidence of a practice within ERI that will primarily benefit clients who are eager to thwart data breaches and avoid non-compliance with a growing body of regulations and laws. ERI’s ISO 27001 certification is no surprise considering the company’s business culture that favors process improvements and the adoption of best practices. This commitment helps ERI achieve some of the best scores in the ITAD industry in the United States, with excellent feedback from both its customers and its employees, based on Compliance Standards’ research.”

ERI is also ISO 14001, ISO 9001 and ISO 45001 certified and is a long-time dual R2 and e-steward certified organization, demonstrating the highest bar of compliance for both data security and environmental responsibility.

