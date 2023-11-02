Ergotron NX Monitor Arm Delivers Budget-Friendly Features

New mount brings sleek design and functionality to small spaces

The NX Monitor Arm offers a design, speed of assembly, warranty, and commitment to service and support not often found in entry-level mounts, with durability that can help reduce the total cost of ownership. It features a simple and sleek design, clean cable routing, two color options, and a low-profile swing-arm design for tilt, pan and portrait-landscape rotation.

“The NX Monitor Arm is a much-needed solution for the entry-level mount category,” said Anne Petschel, Ergotron’s workspace segment marketing director. “Ergotron leveraged its expertise in full-feature mount design to give buyers with a limited budget a trusted option that boasts aesthetics and durability.”

The NX Monitor Arm is best suited for workflows and applications requiring flexibility, uniformity, and a tidy aesthetic, including registration stations, point of sale, and reference desks. It joins Ergotron’s suite of industry leading ergonomic arms:

The NX Monitor Arm is available to order from resellers globally. For more information, visit Ergotron.com or call 888-743-1119.

About Ergotron

Ergotron, Inc. innovates and delivers premium, ergonomic workflow solutions that transform healthcare and workspace environments by enhancing productivity and the employee experience. For over 40 years, Ergotron has led the industry with its commitment to professional-grade quality and high-touch customer support to ensure customers receive reliable solutions that result in a low total cost of ownership.

The company has earned more than 200 patents and established a growing portfolio of award-winning brands including WorkFit® and CareFit™, and patented Constant Force™ and LiFeKinnex™ technologies. Ergotron is headquartered in St. Paul, Minnesota, with a presence in North America, EMEA and Asia Pacific. For more information, please visit www.ergotron.com.

