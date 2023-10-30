Ergotron Announces Acquisition of Enovate Medical

The acquisition further cements Ergotron as an industry-leading provider of healthcare workflow solutions

ST. PAUL, Minn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Ergotron, a global leader in ergonomic workflow solutions that transform healthcare and workspace environments, announced it has acquired Enovate Medical, a manufacturer of nurse-ready workstation solutions and services that improve clinical workflows and facilitate real-time Electronic Health Record (EHR) charting at the point of care.









Through this acquisition, the combined companies will become the world leader in delivering ergonomic workflow solutions for healthcare leveraging best-of-breed technology, service and support delivered by committed and talented employees. Chad Severson, CEO of Ergotron, will continue in his role, and lead the integration of the two organizations.

“We are thrilled to join forces with the Enovate Medical team,” said Severson. “This acquisition accelerates our capabilities in the healthcare space, a key area of focus for Ergotron — and one in which we have strong roots. We’re proud to combine Ergotron and Enovate Medical teams and solutions for our customers and help drive greater productivity and performance for every stakeholder in the care equation.”

Enovate Medical has a long history of providing intelligent solutions that empower clinicians and IT staff to deliver more efficient care. Its mix of hardware and software solutions increase visibility and enable mobility, to keep clinical teams moving and free up IT staff from workstation management to reduce the total cost of ownership.

Ergotron and Enovate Medical share a deep commitment to employees, customers and channel partners, which will be the primary focus throughout the integration. Terms of the acquisition will not be disclosed.

Ergotron, Inc. innovates and delivers premium, ergonomic workflow solutions that transform healthcare and workspace environments by enhancing productivity and the employee experience. For more than 40 years, Ergotron has led the industry with its commitment to professional-grade quality and high-touch customer support to ensure customers receive reliable solutions that result in a low total cost of ownership.

The company has earned more than 200 patents and established a growing portfolio of award-winning brands including WorkFit® and CareFit™, and patented Constant Force™ and LiFeKinnex™ technologies. Ergotron is headquartered in St. Paul, Minnesota, with a presence in North America, EMEA and Asia Pacific. For more information, please visit www.ergotron.com.

Enovate Medical manufactures and implements nurse-ready workstation solutions and services that improve clinical workflows and facilitate real-time Electronic Health Record (EHR) charting at the point of care.

Enovate Medical’s mobile power solutions allow nurses to capture patient data uninterrupted throughout their shift. Its cloud-based monitoring of workstation utilization, real-time location and battery health maximizes the performance of IT and clinical teams. Enovate Medical’s onsite technology audits and fleet optimization programs cut waste and drive down the overall cost of workstation technology.

The company’s consultative approach and a holistic view that integrates technology, service and support help customers reduce costs, enhance productivity and improve clinical outcomes. For more information, please visit www.enovatemedical.com.

