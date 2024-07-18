ErgBot Acquired by Power Ten Metrics in Agreement Between Rowing Technology Companies

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–In March 2024, Power Ten Metrics acquired the rowing software company ErgBot. Launched in July 2018, ErgBot was a niche fitness app on the App Store and Google Play that used computer vision to automate data collection and management for rowers, growing to 8.3k+ unique users across 70+ countries. Power Ten Metrics is a recently founded company that enhances the sport of rowing through data collection, management, and analytics.









“I’ve loved building ErgBot and connecting with athletes and coaches from around the world as part of this project, and I am thrilled to see ErgBot live on in a new form going forward. The Power Ten Metrics team has an enormous amount of technical expertise and a great vision. I’m excited to see the launch of their platform,” said Ben Barton, ErgBot’s Founder and President. ErgBot’s core team was composed of Ben, Romy Simpson, Joe Ebner, and Eva Killenberg.

“We are very excited about how ErgBot adds to the work that we have already done internally. The ErgBot team has been tremendous throughout the transition, and we thank them for all their hard work during the acquisition, as well as for creating the technology and community, most of all,” said Joseph Keogh, Power Ten Metrics’ Founder.

The Power Ten Metrics team looks forward to completing the integration of ErgBot into their existing systems and releasing the first full version of their platform. Power Ten Metrics expects to onboard more teams and users this summer with a public launch in the fall. If you would like to join the beta program, please reach out to the Power Ten Metrics team at: contact@powertenmetrics.com.

Contacts

ErgBot media contact: Ben Barton, ben@ergbot.app

Power Ten Metrics media contact: Joseph Keogh, joseph@powertenmetrics.com