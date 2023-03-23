EquityZen Named “Best Retail Investment Company” In 7th Annual FinTech Breakthrough Awards Program

Prestigious International Awards Program Recognizes Outstanding Financial Technology Products And Companies

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–EquityZen Inc. (”EquityZen”), a leading online marketplace for buying and selling pre-IPO shares, today announced that it has been selected as winner of the “Best Retail Investment Company” award in the 7th annual FinTech Breakthrough Awards program conducted by FinTech Breakthrough, an independent market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global FinTech market today.

EquityZen launched ten years ago with the ambition to bring private markets to the public. The Company’s proprietary technology makes this possible by streamlining the process to buy and sell shares in private companies through its funds. By making secondary market transactions easy, efficient and scalable, EquityZen allows accredited individual investors to access private market investments for as little as $10,000 through both single company and multi-company funds. Previously, these kinds of investments had typically only been available to large institutions and the ultra-wealthy. In addition to their investment tools, EquityZen’s platform provides proprietary analysis including recent price history, valuation and cap tables as well as a broad suite of content to help educate investors.

“We’re thrilled to receive this award from FinTech Breakthrough and feel it recognizes our mission of democratizing private markets access and our passion for creating customer-centric solutions that both open and add value to the global Financial Services ecosystem,” said Atish Davda, EquityZen CEO. “With companies staying private longer than ever, private market access is crucial. We’re proud that more than 290,000 people have trusted EquityZen to tap the $500B private market. We will continue to deliver ‘Private Markets for the Public’ through the industry’s lowest investment minimums and our expertise from having completed more than 35,000 private placements.”

EquityZen has worked with more than 400 private companies, including 60%+ of the top U.S. tech unicorns on secondary liquidity, unlocking investment opportunities in late-stage, venture backed companies for accredited investors.

“Individual investors have missed out on the value creation happening in the private markets because of difficult processes and high investment minimums,” said James Johnson, Managing Director, FinTech Breakthrough. “EquityZen addresses this opportunity head-on with a breakthrough investment platform that solves for the unique needs of shareholders, investors and private companies themselves. Through their tech-enabled platform, EquityZen addresses due diligence, documentation, legal, compliance and regulatory work – all while saving both companies and shareholders time and expense. Congratulations to the EquityZen team on being our pick for 2023’s ‘Best Retail Investment Company.’”

The FinTech Breakthrough Awards is the premier awards program founded to recognize the FinTech innovators, leaders and visionaries from around the world in a range of categories, including Digital Banking, Personal Finance, Lending, Payments, Investments, RegTech, InsurTech and many more. The 2023 FinTech Breakthrough Award program attracted more than 4,000 nominations from across the globe.

About EquityZen

Since 2013, the EquityZen marketplace has made it easy to buy and sell shares in private companies. EquityZen brings together investors and shareholders, providing liquidity to early shareholders and private market access to accredited investors. With low investment minimums through our funds and with more than 35,000 private placements completed across 400+ companies, EquityZen leads the way in delivering “Private Markets for the Public.”

About FinTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for technology innovation and leadership around the globe, the FinTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in Financial Technologies and Services companies and products. The FinTech Breakthrough Awards provide public recognition for the achievements of FinTech companies and products in categories including Payments, Personal Finance, Wealth Management, Fraud Protection, Banking, Lending, RegTech, InsurTech and more. For more information visit FinTechBreakthrough.com.

Disclosure: EquityZen Inc. was awarded a 2023 FinTech Breakthrough Award by Tech Breakthrough LLC on or about March 23, 2023, based on the prior calendar year and covering calendar year 2023, and has compensated Tech Breakthrough LLC for use of its name and logo in connection with the award. Tech Breakthrough LLC is a third party and has no affiliation with EquityZen.

