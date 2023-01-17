Equitybee Appoints Yaeli Gila as Vice President of Finance

Seasoned executive brings 25 years of international experience managing finance and accounting, and implementing corporate operations strategy for multiple Fortune 500 companies

PALO ALTO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Equitybee, the startup employees’ stock options funding solution, today announced the appointment of Yaeli Gila as vice president of finance. Gila joins the company executive team and will be responsible for overseeing all financial strategy and operations.

Prior to joining Equitybee, Gila was the VP of finance for the global agtech start-up, Fieldin, Inc. In this position, she managed the finance, accounting, legal and people teams, and had significant involvement in all strategic business processes and decisions.

Before Fieldin, Gila was the VP of finance in the leading adtech platform Adap.tv. While there, she directed all business operations as the company grew from 50 to more than 300 employees. She was responsible for driving profitability, as well as hiring and training all finance, business operations, legal and HR operations functions. In 2013, she oversaw the $465M acquisition by AOL, and supported the business growth throughout and after the transition.

Gila was previously VP of Finance at Alvarion Inc, a publicly traded global company. In Alvarion she led Finance, Operations, Legal, HR and IT. Gila was a key driver in market strategy and enabler of business growth through redefining of customer base and pricing models, negotiation and development of strategic partnerships that led Alvarion to the largest deals since inception.

From 1993 through 2002, Gila served in leadership roles at KPMG and “Big Five” accounting firm Arthur Anderson. At Arthur Andersen, she founded and supervised the economic and financial groups with the managing partner in the Israel region, enabling a robust economic reporting program that was implemented globally. Gila led multiple teams of professional consultants working directly with clients’ top-level executives and attorneys to create and develop financial infrastructure processes, including improvement review, cost analysis studies and asset optimization.

Gila is a CPA (Israel), and holds a M.Sc. in applied physics from Weizmann Institute of Science and a B.Sc. in Physics and Mathematics from the Hebrew University in Jerusalem.

“I am so thrilled to join Equitybee at such an exciting moment in our company’s history,” said Gila. “I am deeply motivated by the vision, the purpose, and the product, and I look forward to being part of such a brilliant, caring, and productive team.”

“Since joining Equitybee, Gila has already played an instrumental addition to our leadership team,” said Oren Barzilai, Equitybee co-founder and CEO. “She brings a wealth of knowledge, business experience, and a successful career at multiple companies, both public and private. Gila will play a key role as Equitybee transitions to its next stage of corporate development, and her diverse background in finance, capital markets, and technology utilization, will undoubtedly play a key factor in our future growth.”

About Equitybee

Equitybee empowers startup employees to exercise their stock options and participate in the success of the company they helped build. Equitybee’s Investor Network provides the capital that startup builders need to exercise their stock options and become shareholders. Investors in the company include Group 11, Greenfield Partners, Battery Ventures, Latitude, Altair Capital, and ICON Continuity Fund. For more information about Equitybee, please visit equitybee.com.

