Equilar Wins First-Ever Intapp Integration Excellence Award

REDWOOD CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Equilar, the leading provider of executive intelligence solutions, is proud to announce that it has been awarded the first-ever Integration Excellence Award at the 2025 Intapp Partner Forum last week. This recognition highlights Equilar’s role in enhancing business growth behaviors through its ExecAtlas integration with Intapp DealCloud, including the newly launched Intapp DealCloud Activator.

With ExecAtlas now embedded in Intapp DealCloud, firms can go beyond passive data and actively engage in “Activator” behaviors that drive measurable growth. By leveraging real-time alerts, AI-driven nudges and warm introductions, Equilar provides tailored relationship intelligence that DealCloud Activator surfaces into actionable business growth opportunities—faster and more efficiently than ever before.

ExecAtlas: The “Activator Accelerator” for Dealmakers

The ExecAtlas and Intapp DealCloud Activator integration brings a new level of intelligence to professional and financial services firms by enabling them to:

Uncover business opportunities by identifying key executive relationships at target firms

Grow deal pipelines by mapping relationships between contacts and target accounts

Secure warm introductions by leveraging AI-driven relationship signals

Automate relationship data entry to improve CRM accuracy

Intapp on the Award

Sebastian Hartmann, Vice President of Alliances and Partners at Intapp, commented on the award: "We’re excited to recognize Equilar as the winner of our first-ever Integration Excellence Award. Equilar’s seamless integration of ExecAtlas into Intapp DealCloud exemplifies how partners are innovating within the Intapp Intelligent Cloud to drive meaningful client impact. By embedding executive relationship intelligence directly within Intapp DealCloud, Equilar is helping firms accelerate dealmaking and unlock new business opportunities with greater efficiency. We look forward to continuing our collaboration and delivering even more value to our shared clients."

Equilar CEO David Chun on the Power of Activator-Driven Growth

David Chun, Founder & CEO of Equilar, was thrilled by the recognition: "At Equilar, we believe relationships drive deals. Winning Intapp’s first-ever Integration Excellence Award validates our shared commitment to helping firms turn relationship intelligence into action. With ExecAtlas embedded in Intapp DealCloud Activator, professionals gain access to the insights they need—when they need them. Our collaboration with Intapp ensures that firms can proactively engage with key relationships, uncover new opportunities, and ultimately, grow their business faster than ever before."

By bringing together AI-powered business development enablement and relationship intelligence, ExecAtlas + Intapp DealCloud Activator creates a powerful, always-on growth engine for firms seeking to increase client engagement, strengthen their network and drive measurable revenue impact.

To learn more about how ExecAtlas and Intapp DealCloud Activator can help your firm drive more strategic business development, visit our Partner page.

