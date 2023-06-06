EQM Indexes Drops the Beat with the Launch of MUSQ Global Music Industry Index

A new index offering exposure to companies engaged in the global music industry ecosystem

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$MUSQIX #ETF–San Diego-based index developer EQM Indexes announces the latest in its suite of Thematic Indexes, the MUSQ Global Music Industry Index with the index ticker “MUSQIX.” The Index offers exposure to “All Things Music” — holding global, publicly traded companies and royalty funds with a core business interest in the global music industry. Global music industry market segments held include: music streaming, music content and distribution, live music events and ticketing, satellite and broadcast radio, and music equipment and technology.

Index components are weighted according to their U.S. market capitalization and liquidity characteristics. There are currently 49 names in the index including: Universal Music, Warner Music, Live Nation, Spotify, Sony Music, Hybe, and SM Entertainment.

The index was developed in collaboration with music industry expert David Schulhof, CEO and Founder of MUSQ LLC. Mr. Schulhof is an experienced music investor and operator with more than 25 years of investing and operating public and private companies in the music and entertainment industry.

“The MUSQ Global Music Industry Index is the first and official music industry index to capture the performance of the global music industry. For investors looking for exposure to global music companies across the entire music industry ecosystem, this index provides a convenient solution,” says MUSQ LLC Founder and CEO David Schulhof.

“We are enthusiastic about adding this innovative index to our suite of thematic indexes, providing the opportunity to capture the disruptive growth in the global music industry,” says EQM Indexes CEO Jane Edmondson.

EQM Indexes is also the firm behind other groundbreaking thematic indexes such as Online Retail, Blockchain, and Lithium Battery Technology.

The MUSQ Global Music Industry Index has been licensed by Exchange Traded Concepts as an ETF which is expected to launch soon.

A White Paper, detailing the Investment Case for investing in the global music industry theme can be accessed for free here.

EQM Indexes

EQM Indexes LLC is a woman-owned firm dedicated to creating and supporting innovative indexes that track growth industries and emerging investment themes. Co-founded by Jane Edmondson, a former Institutional Portfolio Manager with more than 30 years in the investment industry, our index design expertise spans a wide range of asset classes and financial instruments. We partner with issuers and work jointly with other index firms to provide benchmarks for Exchange Traded Products (ETPs) such as Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs), Exchange Traded Notes (ETNs), and other similar products. EQM Indexes LLC also assists firms on a fee basis to design and implement their index ideas.

MUSQ LLC

MUSQ LLC is the mastermind behind the MUSQ Global Music Industry Index (MUSQIX), which has been licensed as an ETF. MUSQ LLC’s founder and CEO, David Schulhof, is an experienced music investor and operator with more than 25 years of investing and operating public and private companies in the music and entertainment industry.

