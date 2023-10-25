Eptura Simplifies Flexible Workplace Experiences with Condeco Presence

Real-time sensor integration automates workspace booking, provides accurate occupancy data

As the prevalence of flexible working continues to rise, employees and visitors now expect workplaces to accommodate and automatically adjust for quickly changing needs and schedules. Eptura’s Workplace Index report reveals a consistent yearly rise in workspace bookings and visitors across all regions and industries, indicating a heightened desire for in-person connection and collaboration. With the data showing that a third of employees book workspace within one day of use, organizations are recognizing the importance of accessing real-time data to inform decisions about how much and what types of space they need.

Condeco Presence consumes data from sensor hardware to automate check-ins, release bookings, and enable immediate reservations of unused spaces, simplifying the process and enhancing the employee experience. This supports agile working, making it easier for people to interact with workspaces while providing accurate information on availability and occupancy.

“Today’s organizations need to analyze booking and behavioral data to understand employee intentions and gain insights into space utilization throughout the day,” said Paul Phillips, CTO of Eptura. “Real-time data and automated workspace booking empower organizations to make quick, informed decisions that optimize space availability and meet evolving employee needs.”

Condeco Presence is sensor agnostic, and Eptura’s open API allows organizations to connect to a range of sensor providers and types, including several existing integrations across Eptura solutions. Today, Condeco Presence’s supported sensor integration partners include Relogix, PointGrab, and VergeSense.

Through Condeco Presence, workplace leaders can now:

Enable touchless check-ins for pre-booked meeting rooms or desks by automatically detecting user presence.

Automatically release inactive spaces, such as no-shows and those vacated early, to maximize use of available spaces and accommodate ad-hoc bookings.

Send actionable email reminders to users when presence is not detected, providing them with the option to either cancel or maintain their booking.

Enable users to generate on-demand reservations and seamlessly update the status to "booked" when a sensor detects continuous occupancy in an unreserved space for a specified period.

Override automatic check-out actions during defined timeframes, allowing users to confidently step away from their workspace during lunch hours, scheduled fire drills, and other events.

Simplify sensor management for administrators through a cloud-based platform that provides provisioning, pairing, and settings management capabilities.

through a -based platform that provides provisioning, pairing, and settings management capabilities. Combine meeting room and desk booking insights with sensor data to gain a deeper understanding of real-time usage across space types and buildings.

Condeco Presence is the latest addition to existing sensor integrations within Eptura’s solution portfolio, including strategic space planning in Eptura Workplace which allows organizations to layer occupancy data directly onto floor plans, calculate peak and average utilization, and identify trends to inform long-term real estate decisions.

To learn more about how Condeco Presence is enhancing the employee experience by streamlining workspace booking, visit our website.

About Eptura™

Eptura is a global worktech company that provides software solutions for people, workplaces, and assets to enable everyone to reach their full potential. With 16.3 million users across 115 countries, we are trusted by more than 16,000 of the world’s leading companies, including 40% of Fortune 500 brands, to realize a better future at work. For more information, visit eptura.com.

