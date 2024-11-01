Epredia Receives Innovative Technology Designation from Vizient for SlideMate™ Laser Slide Printer

Designation recognizes Vizient-contracted products that bring improvements to healthcare industry

PORTSMOUTH, N.H.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Epredia–Epredia, a global leader in precision cancer diagnostics and subsidiary of PHC Holdings Corporation (TSE 6523), announces its SlideMate™ Laser slide printer has received an Innovative Technology Designation for improving laboratory efficiency and sample traceability from Vizient, Inc., the largest provider-driven healthcare performance improvement company in the country. Epredia exhibited SlideMate Laser at the Vizient Innovative Technology Exchange Sept. 18 in Las Vegas.









Each year, healthcare experts serving on Vizient provider-led councils review select products and technologies for their potential to enhance clinical care, patient safety, or healthcare worker safety or to improve business operations of healthcare organizations. Innovative Technology designations are awarded to previously contracted products to signal to healthcare providers the impact of these innovations on patient care and the business models of healthcare organizations.

Epredia’s SlideMate portfolio of slide printers is used in the cancer diagnostics process to identify and help track tissue samples. The company designed SlideMate Laser for clinical laboratories of any size looking to improve sample traceability. SlideMate Laser provides high-resolution, 600-dpi laser printing on microscope slides, enabling laboratories to include more identifying information directly on the tab of the slides that pathologists use in the cancer diagnostics workflow. This technology can embed up to 50 characters in a barcode on each slide, compared to 23 characters with traditional thermal transfer and ink jet technologies, improving both patient sample tracking and efficiency.

SlideMate Laser also helps enhance laboratory efficiency by optimizing the slide movements through the printer and reducing potential downtime compared to thermal transfer and ink jet printers. Without the need to purchase, ink, bulbs or tape for slide printers, users can expect lower operational costs. With both on-demand and batch printing options, SlideMate Laser can integrate into a range of workflows. The laser printer’s software is easy to use and can be directly interfaced to a Laboratory Information System.

SlideMate Laser is the latest addition to Epredia’s world-class portfolio of precision cancer diagnostics products and services that provide a seamless end-to-end laboratory workflow. Epredia also offers the specialized slides designed for use with SlideMate Laser to help laboratories make a smooth transition to precision laser printing.

Steven Lynum, President of Epredia, said, “We set out to transform the anatomical pathology market with precision cancer diagnostics solutions. The Vizient Innovative Technology Designation is a true honor, and further proof that SlideMate Laser contributes to our goal of providing a seamless end-to-end laboratory workflow. Our team remains focused on improving patient outcomes by enabling pathologists to do their best work.”

“Congratulations to Epredia for achieving this peer-designated status,” said Kelly Flaharty, senior director contract services and Vizient Innovative Technology Program leader. “Our customer council deemed the SlideMate Laser worthy of this designation for its potential to make a real difference in the healthcare industry.”

Vizient represents a diverse customer base that includes academic medical centers, pediatric facilities, community hospitals, integrated health delivery networks and non-acute healthcare providers and has a portfolio that represents more than $140 billion in annual purchasing volume. Through its Innovative Technology Program, Vizient works with member-led councils and task forces to evaluate products for their potential to bring real innovation to healthcare. Vizient may award a contract to products deemed worthy of the Innovative Technology designation outside of the competitive bid cycle.

About Epredia

Epredia is a global leader in the anatomical pathology field, providing comprehensive solutions for precision cancer diagnostics and tissue diagnostics. Powered by key brands, including Erie Scientific, Menzel-Gläser, Microm, Shandon, and Richard-Allan Scientific, Epredia’s portfolio includes microscope slides, instruments and consumables. Epredia was established following the acquisition of Thermo Fisher Scientific’s Anatomical Pathology business by PHC Holdings in 2019. Epredia has manufacturing operations in the United States, United Kingdom, France, Italy, and China with a total of around 1,200 employees. Epredia is committed to achieving its mission to improve lives by enhancing cancer diagnostics for patients around the world. For further information on Epredia and its products, please visit www.epredia.com.

About PHC Holdings Corporation (PHC Group)

PHC Holdings Corporation (TSE 6523) is a global healthcare company with a mission of contributing to the health of society through healthcare solutions that have a positive impact and improve the lives of people. Its subsidiaries (referred to collectively as PHC Group) include PHC Corporation, Epredia, Ascensia Diabetes Care, LSI Medience Corporation, Mediford, and Wemex. Together, these companies develop, manufacture, sell and service solutions across diabetes management, healthcare solutions, life sciences and diagnostics. PHC Group’s consolidated net sales in FY2023 were JPY 353.9 billion with global distribution of products and services in more than 125 countries.



www.phchd.com

Contacts

Julia Cottrill



PHC Group Corporate Communications



julia.cottrill@phchd.com