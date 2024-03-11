Epicor Celebrates 30 Years of Driving Innovation and Customer Success Across Asia at Annual Asia Connect Event

BANGKOK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Epicor, a global industry-specific enterprise software leader, celebrated a multitude of successes at the company’s annual Asia Connect customer event, held in Bangkok, Thailand last week. The event marked 30 years of Epicor operating across North and Southeast Asia, and showcased how Epicor has supported customers and their ever-evolving needs in driving growth and operational success.





Vincent Tang, Epicor Vice President of Sales for Asia, said, “We did not want to let this milestone moment pass and as such celebrated our commitment and loyalty to this key region. As digitalisation continues to grow across Asia, we will support our customers by introducing initiatives in AI and enhancements to Industry 4.0, creating the digital connections to make work better. We are passionate about educating and attracting younger people into the manufacturing industry, with the purpose of providing them with the digital foundation that powers the growth of the make, move, and sell economy.”

Epicor has seen significant SaaS growth over the past three years thanks to increased cloud adoption across Asia, with many regional businesses implementing or migrating to Epicor Kinetic in the cloud – a purpose-built, scalable platform that helps manufacturers better compete and grow their businesses.

Reflecting on the company’s success, Epicor Executive Vice President, International, Andy Coussins commented, “The outstanding performance in cloud growth is a testament to the local Epicor team – their strong commitment to enabling customers to pivot to SaaS and helping them on their digital transformation journeys should not go unnoticed. We have made great strides in the last 30 years to expand our regional footprint; immerse ourselves into local markets, industries, and specialties; and drive significant investments to ensure our customers are receiving a first-class experience. We look forward to continuing this momentum in this vital region.”

The event celebrated customer innovation and excellence for those who have excelled in leveraging Epicor solutions to transform and accelerate their business ambitions.

The Epicor Champion Award winners included:

Manufacturing Champion: Essons Global Industrial Company had limited visibility on the shop floor and relied on manual data collection and entry. Utilising Epicor Kinetic and MES, Essons has seen processes reduce from 20 to 25 days down to just three to five days, and an 80 percent reduction in operational delays, freeing up management to focus on strategic goals.

Innovation Champion: Thong Guan Industries Berhad has been an Epicor customer since 2015, leveraging Epicor across their organisation including operations, finance, shop floor, and warehouse management. By using Epicor Kinetic, they are advancing towards their Net Zero initiatives and closely monitoring their material usage in production. This strategic approach has significantly reduced plastic wastes by minimising the amount of damaged goods and materials upon arrival, leading to a more sustainable solution for their customers.

Project Champion: Kenny Tang from Volex was recognised for his resilience and drive in progressing project milestones. Kenny helped to adopt a next generation global operating system, overseeing Epicor implementations across three factories in China, with 10 additional implementations planned over the next few years.

Executive Champion: NTN Medical Team, part of the Herbert Thailand Group, has evolved from a small workshop to a world-class player implementing Epicor Kinetic in the cloud to better focus on their business. The company has made great strides in automation, streamlining intercompany transactions and making significant financial savings.

