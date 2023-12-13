Epicor Announces New Chief Financial Officer

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Epicor, a global leader of industry-specific enterprise software to promote business growth, today announced it has promoted Joe Ayers to Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Over the past quarter, Ayers has served as interim CFO where he took a leading role defining company financial strategy, operations, and execution. As CFO, Ayers will continue driving the company’s fiscal strategy to build and invest in powerful technologies that deliver strong capabilities and value for the make, move, and sell industries, while focusing on profitable growth.









“The days of finance being viewed as a back-office function are long gone,” said Epicor CEO Steve Murphy. “Joe brings a strong skillset in leveraging finance as a strategic enabler for the business, empowering every part of the organization with the right guidance, resources, and operational partnership to win in the marketplace. Joe’s role and impact in helping us surpass the $1 billion annual revenue threshold has been evident to all, and we’re incredibly excited to have him at the helm as we continue to scale and grow our global business.”

Ayers has a focus on scaling software companies both financially and operationally. He brings more than 15 years of diverse experience across audit & accounting, SEC reporting and compliance, M&A, global business and finance operations, SaaS business models, late-stage startups, and private equity. He joined Epicor in March 2021 as Vice President of Finance leading the financial planning and analysis (FP&A) and business intelligence teams. Before joining Epicor, Ayers spent five years in the Audit practice at KPMG, specializing in private and Fortune 1000 public company audits. He also spent several years at PG&E focused on SEC reporting and technical accounting, as well as at Lithium Technologies (now Khoros) as Chief of Staff to the CEO and leading finance and accounting operations. Ayers holds a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Bob Jones University. Additionally, he is a CPA (inactive) and completed the Harvard Business Analytics Program, an 18-month program focused on leadership strategies for the future of business analytics.

“Much like Epicor serves its own customers, the Epicor finance team is working hard to equip our organization with the right data-driven insights at the right time to make the best decisions possible,” said Ayers. “It’s that shift from gatekeeper to growth-minded collaborator that’s so exciting, and a big part of why I’m so pleased to take on this role in helping Epicor differentiate and scale across the industries we serve.”

