Epicor Acquires Solenium Group and Visual SKUs for PIM and DAM Solutions for the Automotive Aftermarket

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Epicor, a global leader of industry-specific enterprise software to promote business growth, today announced it has acquired Solenium Group Inc. and its sister company Visual SKUs Inc., both long-standing Epicor partners and leading providers of Product Information Management (PIM) and Digital Asset Management (DAM) solutions for the Automotive Aftermarket. This dual acquisition strengthens Epicor’s leadership as a Catalog and eCommerce provider in the Automotive Aftermarket, establishing a strategic role as the most comprehensive provider of industry-standard catalog content in North America. Financial terms were not disclosed.





“The acquisition of Solenium and Visual SKUs strengthens Epicor’s leadership in the Automotive Aftermarket helping manufacturers, distributors, dealers, and retailers expand revenue opportunities by getting the right parts, to the right place, at the right time,” said Epicor CEO Steve Murphy. “Epicor continues to invest in providing the digital foundation that powers the growth of the global make, move, and sell economy, and the addition of Solenium and Visual SKUs accelerates our mission to help our customers capitalize on revenue generating opportunities in a highly dynamic marketplace.”

The dynamic Automotive Aftermarket is fueled by the increasing need for replacement parts and accessories. As vehicle components become more complex and product variations increase, businesses face significant challenges in managing product content effectively. For parts manufacturers, distributors and retailers, getting products to market faster is essential to sell more parts and grow both existing and new product lines.

With this acquisition, Epicor will now be the premier digital catalog provider offering customers a PIM and DAM suite purpose-built for the Automotive Aftermarket. This will allow suppliers and retailers to create, manage, and distribute product, fitment information, and all digital assets including product images in a single centralized and flexible system.

By sourcing data directly from parts suppliers and converting it into Aftermarket Catalog Exchange Standard (ACES) and Product Information Exchange Standard (PIES) format, Epicor streamlines the process and accelerates the integration of compliant vehicle application and product data into the company’s next-generation Epicor Catalog. This helps customers maximize sales and revenue, drive efficiency, and enable effective collaboration with various aftermarket channels. Additional benefits include:

Drive revenue with faster, compliant parts content: Parts suppliers will be able to partner directly with Epicor to map their data into ACES and PIES-compliant product content and seamlessly integrate it with the premier industry Epicor Catalog and other marketplaces. Time to market is critical for sales, and Epicor accelerates revenue.

“As we embark on this new chapter, our commitment to deliver unparalleled PIM and DAM solutions remains unwavering,” said CEO of Solenium and Visual SKUs, Claudio Di Dano. “By joining forces with Epicor, we are poised to leverage their extensive resources, advanced technologies, and global reach to continue to drive unprecedented innovation in the automotive aftermarket industry.”

About Epicor

Epicor Software Corporation equips hard-working businesses with enterprise solutions that keep the world turning. For more than 50 years, Epicor customers in the automotive, building supply, distribution, manufacturing, and retail industries have trusted Epicor to help them do business better. Innovative Epicor solution sets are carefully curated to fit customer needs and built to flexibly respond to their fast-changing reality. With deep industry knowledge and experience, Epicor accelerates its customers’ ambitions, whether to grow and transform, or simply become more productive and effective. Visit www.epicor.com for more information.

Epicor and the Epicor logo are trademarks of Epicor Software Corporation, registered in the United States and other countries. Other trademarks referenced are the property of their respective owners. The product and service offerings depicted in this document are produced by Epicor Software Corporation. Results are not guaranteed, and each user’s experience will vary.

