Epicor Acquires Elite EXTRA to Add Advanced Last Mile Delivery Capabilities Across the Make, Move, Sell Industries

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Epicor, a global leader of industry-specific enterprise software designed to promote business growth, today announced it has acquired Elite EXTRA, a leading provider of cloud-based last mile delivery solutions. The acquisition expands Epicor’s ability to help its customers across the make, move, and sell industries simplify last mile logistics and compete in a hyper-competitive market more effectively. Financial terms were not disclosed.





“Getting the right parts and products to the right place at the right time is essential in today’s marketplace. More and more, it’s all about make, move, sell…and deliver,” said Epicor CEO Steve Murphy. “We are thrilled to welcome Elite EXTRA as part of the Epicor team, adding advanced last mile delivery capabilities to help our customers simplify, streamline, and strengthen their logistics operations.”

The acquisition will complement and strengthen Epicor’s ability to optimize last mile logistics and solve supply chain challenges for customers across Epicor’s vertical industries.

For example, in the Automotive Aftermarket, limited automotive inventory and growing economic uncertainty are causing vehicle owners to keep and operate their vehicles longer. As a result, distributors must handle increased demand for automotive parts and maintenance services. Continued driver shortages also make it imperative that distributors dispatch efficiently to meet customers’ quick delivery expectations. With Elite EXTRA, Epicor customers in the Automotive Aftermarket will gain even deeper real-time visibility to make more informed routing, dispatch, and inventory decisions. This will help distributors, independent service shops, and dealers improve efficiency, reduce costs, and deliver a superior customer experience that builds loyalty and creates a competitive advantage.

The Elite EXTRA portfolio provides many key benefits and features to customers across the make, move, and sell industries, including:

Simplify last mile delivery logistics. Elite EXTRA offers an end-to-end logistics management solution for multiple logistics operations. From deliveries and pickups to services and shuttling people, Elite EXTRA streamlines operations and provides full visibility of logistics to make more informed routing decisions.

Elite EXTRA offers an end-to-end logistics management solution for multiple logistics operations. From deliveries and pickups to services and shuttling people, Elite EXTRA streamlines operations and provides full visibility of logistics to make more informed routing decisions. Streamline and scale operations with an extensive delivery network. Elite EXTRA helps meet demanding customer expectations by using the most efficient and cost-effective ways to deliver products. A pre-connected network enables customers to leverage leading third-party fleets such as DoorDash®, Uber, Roadie, Point Pickup, and more. Customers manage delivery options by preference or automated business rules such as speed, price, or priority fleet agreements.

Elite EXTRA helps meet demanding customer expectations by using the most efficient and cost-effective ways to deliver products. A pre-connected network enables customers to leverage leading third-party fleets such as DoorDash®, Uber, Roadie, Point Pickup, and more. Customers manage delivery options by preference or automated business rules such as speed, price, or priority fleet agreements. Strengthen reverse logistics and automate returns. Elite EXTRA streamlines and provides enhanced visibility into the entire returns process. The solution helps to reduce the cost of returns and accelerates the pickup, validation/authorization, and credit issuing process.

The Elite EXTRA portfolio is built on a service-oriented architecture, making it easy to scale and integrate with ERP, POS, and eCommerce systems. Elite EXTRA is already integrated with Epicor Vision, the company’s automotive parts distribution management platform. In the future, Elite EXTRA will be integrated with other Epicor ERP platforms and industry productivity solutions across the Epicor Industry ERP Cloud portfolio.

“Like Epicor, we have built our company with a customer-centric mindset in delivering the innovative, purpose-built solutions our users need to solve their biggest supply chain challenges,” said Elite EXTRA President and Founder Jim Ward. “We are excited to continue that mission, and we look forward to expanding our resources in joining the Epicor team to help customers across industries optimize and streamline their delivery operations.”

About Epicor

Epicor equips hard-working businesses with enterprise solutions that keep the world turning. For 50 years, Epicor customers in the automotive, building supply, distribution, manufacturing, and retail industries have trusted Epicor to help them do business better. Innovative Epicor solution sets are carefully curated to fit customer needs and built to flexibly respond to their fast-changing reality. With deep industry knowledge and experience, Epicor accelerates its customers’ ambitions, whether to grow and transform, or simply become more productive and effective. Visit www.epicor.com for more information.

Epicor and the Epicor logo are trademarks of Epicor Software Corporation, registered in the United States and other countries. Other trademarks referenced are the property of their respective owners. The product and service offerings depicted in this document are produced by Epicor Software Corporation. Results are not guaranteed, and each user’s experience will vary.

Contacts

Aaron Masterson



Global Head of Corporate Communications



aaron.masterson@epicor.com

612-702-2182