EOT Signs Strategic Collaboration Agreement with AWS to Innovate Industrial Software for AI-Optimized Industrial Assets

Purpose-built for Oil & Gas, Mining, Energy, and Manufacturing









SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–EOT, a leading intelligent industrial software provider, today announced it signed a multi-year Strategic Collaboration Agreement (SCA) with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to help industrial companies unlock the promise of artificial intelligence (AI)-optimized industrial plants with a no-code cloud historian and digital twins residing exclusively on AWS.

EOT is working with AWS to transform how industrial customers unlock, manage, and visualize their legacy operational data with advanced analytics and machine learning (ML) with a user experience to take increased cost savings and production output to the next level. The SCA extends EOT’s easy-to-use TwinFusion portfolio of products, providing industrial customers point-and-click navigation across multi-dimensional asset data visualizations for faster root cause analysis and resolution. It also includes mutual investments in market development and customer proof-of-concept projects.

The SCA expands EOT’s Twin Fusion product suite offering on AWS and availability in AWS Marketplace with the ability to:

Unlock the business value of real plant data by connecting supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) systems and historians to AI-ready cloud historians and digital twins.

Create an enterprise-wide Digital Twin Graph Asset Model that fuses metadata from operational, engineering, and transactional sources into a single unified data architecture.

Deliver advanced decision-making through enhanced navigation of operational and asset model insights.

Simplify ML and analytics-based decision-making, paving the way for optimized business results.

Integration with AWS IoT TwinMaker and AWS IoT SiteWise industrial managed services.

TwinMaker and AWS IoT SiteWise industrial managed services. Deploy the next generation of predictive maintenance by combining the power of generative AI with edge computing.

Matt Oberdorfer, Founder and CEO of EOT, shared his vision: “Our collaboration with AWS represents a commitment to an AI-enhanced future. By infusing AI capabilities to optimize industrial assets, we’re pioneering a gold standard in operational accuracy, predictive efficiency, and sustainability.”

Hilcorp, a large, privately held exploration and production company in the United States, uses EOT software for operating their upstream assets. Matt Hall, Director of IT at Hilcorp, champions EOT’s offering, stating, “As a customer of EOT, we have been able to accelerate our objective in building a scalable analytics platform that exudes the AWS Well-Architected Framework. It is reliable, cost effective, and allows us to scale our objectives while working hand in hand with our application and data strategy. EOT has grasped our vision and delivered innovative software solutions for our shared Internet of Things (IoT) goals and objectives. Without EOT, we would be spending countless hours and money trying to get close to what we have today. EOT has not merely served as a vendor, but as a partner in helping us realize our goals.”

Alan Braun, Director, Service Acceleration at AWS, shared, “EOT is a trusted AWS Partner using AWS’s deep set of functionalities, proven reliability, and enhanced security. We are delighted to be collaborating with them to provide AWS and EOT customers with a pre-built, easy to use, and fast to launch edge-to-cloud IoT industrial data hub that allows customers to spend their time focused on outcome driven ML use cases. AWS and EOT’s shared priorities of customer focus and long-term thinking are central to the collaboration to provide further innovation, efficiency, and scalable growth to the industrial sector.”

For detailed insights into this collaboration, visit: www.eot.ai/aws

About EOT: EOT is a provider of intelligent industrial software solutions committed to aiding industrial companies to utilize AI and enterprise-wide insights to optimize each individual asset. EOT’s products and services leverage cutting-edge technologies, including generative AI and machine learning, to deliver real-time insights and enable data-driven decision-making. EOT’s customer base represents over $160 billion in revenue, $45 billion in fixed assets, and 60,000 employees. For more details, we invite you to be our guest in booth 136 at the IOT Tech Expo Europe in Amsterdam or visit www.eot.ai.

Contacts

Annie Lieu



annie@eot.ai

+1 (858) 633 8822