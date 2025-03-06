EOLO Chooses Thales to Expand High-Speed Internet Access in Italy

EOLO partners with Thales to bring ultrafast broadband to underserved Italian communities.

Thales' eSIM solution enables seamless 5G connectivity for EOLO’s new Internet offerings, based on Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) technology.

This initiative supports the EU’s goal of ‘universal 1Gbps broadband by 2030’ as well as EOLO’s and Thales Commitment to Digital Inclusion and to Innovation.

MEUDON, France--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#esim--The European Union aims to ensure that all citizens have access to 1Gbps broadband by 2030 and EOLO selected Thales for its leading connectivity solutions. Achieving this vision requires innovative solutions like Fixed Wireless Access (FWA), which delivers high-speed internet to areas lacking traditional fiber or copper networks. FWA is crucial for connecting people in small towns and rural regions, supporting economic growth, and bridging the digital divide.

EOLO’s Vision for Faster Connectivity

As Italy’s leading FWA provider, EOLO has been pioneering radio technology to deliver affordable, high-speed internet. Currently, the company serves more than 700,000 households and FWA connectivity can reach speeds of up to 300 Mbps in download. To furtherly improve customer experience and reach Italian territories with a service able to bridge digital speed divide, EOLO is launching a 1Gbps FWA service in 2025, combining 5G and millimeter wave (mmWave) technology. This rollout will include a new 5G antenna network and thousands of eSIM-enabled devices installed at customer locations.

Thales’ Expertise in Secure Connectivity

Thales is playing a key role in this expansion by providing its eSIM Management platform, Thales On-Demand Subscription Manager (OSM). This technology allows EOLO’s 5G Routers to be pre-configured with mobile subscriptions, making installation faster and easier. Customers will benefit from instant activation as soon as they power on their devices, ensuring seamless connectivity.

"The infrastructure that we are building together will play a pivotal role by complementing fiber coverage in our country. With a connectivity able to reach 1 Gbps, we will meet the ambitious goals of both European and Italian agendas, helping citizens and enterprises to overcome digital divide and digital speed divide," commented Guido Garrone, CEO at EOLO.

"Reliable, secure connectivity is essential for digital transformation," said Eva Rudin, VP Mobile Connectivity Solutions at Thales. "By supporting EOLO with our advanced eSIM technology, we are enabling faster broadband deployment and helping to bridge the digital divide across Europe."

About Thales

Thales (Euronext Paris: HO) is a global leader in advanced technologies specialized in three business domains: Defence, Aerospace and Cyber & Digital.

It develops products and solutions that help make the world safer, greener and more inclusive.

The Group invests close to €4 billion a year in Research & Development, particularly in key innovation areas such as AI, cybersecurity, quantum technologies, cloud technologies and 6G.

Thales has nearly 83,000 employees in 68 countries. In 2024, the Group generated sales of €20.6 billion.

