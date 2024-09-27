EOLA Power Named to the 14th Annual GrowFL Florida Companies to Watch Awards

Competitive Field of Businesses Vying for Honoree Status

EOLA Power is pleased to announce that it has been selected as a finalist for its 14th Annual GrowFL Florida Companies to Watch Awards. This prestigious program honors high-growth, second-stage companies demonstrating exceptional innovation and potential for future success.





Sponsored by Nperspective CFO & Strategic Services and in partnership with the Edward Lowe Foundation, the GrowFL Florida Companies to Watch award recognizes businesses that significantly contribute to Florida’s economic vitality. These companies have overcome challenges, displayed strong leadership, and fostered innovation, making a positive impact on their communities and industries.

“It’s a great honor to be named to the GrowFL Companies to Watch list. EOLA Power has grown from a startup into Florida’s leading independent critical power service provider, and we owe that success to our leadership’s unwavering commitment to self-improvement and growth. From the top down, our entire team is dedicated to continuous development, empowering us to innovate, lead, and set new standards in the industry,” said Alex J. Antoncecchi, Co-Founder & CEO of EOLA Power.

More than 500 nominations were received from more than 60 organizations throughout Florida. A rigorous selection process narrowed the applicants for this year’s award to an impressive group of finalists. Together, these finalist companies employ more than 3,700 people and generated over $1 billion in revenue last year. They anticipate a combined 27% revenue growth and 31% job increase by the end of 2024.

“We are excited to recognize these outstanding companies,” said Pete Previte, Chair of GrowFL. “Their achievements exemplify the entrepreneurial spirit that drives Florida’s economy forward. These finalists inspire us all with their dedication to innovation and growth.”

Marius Dobren, Chair of the GrowFL Florida Companies to Watch Committee, added, “This year’s finalists showcase Florida’s entrepreneurs’ remarkable resilience and creativity. Their achievements in a dynamic business landscape inspire others to reach for excellence. As a marketplace for entrepreneurs by entrepreneurs, the GrowFL community is delighted to celebrate this year’s finalists and look forward to announcing the top 50 Honorees in October.”

The top 50 Honorees will be celebrated at the awards ceremony on Thursday, February 27, 2025, at Hard Rock Live, Universal CityWalk in Orlando. The awards ceremony will be a highlight of the year, featuring networking opportunities, inspiring presentations, and recognition of the 50 Honorees.

About EOLA Power

EOLA Power’s mission is to ensure the uninterrupted operation of America’s critical businesses and facilities through excellence in service and continuous improvement. Headquartered in Florida, we pride ourselves on a robust workforce, rapid response times, and innovative power maintenance solutions. As we expand nationwide, we leverage cutting-edge technology and strategic partnerships. At EOLA Power, our culture of integrity, leadership, and personal growth empowers our team to set new standards in the industry.

About GrowFL

GrowFL propels Florida’s economy forward by empowering second-stage companies to reach their full potential. We provide focused, timely resources and expert connections to help these businesses scale and thrive. Our mission is to accelerate the growth of companies with at least six employees and $750,000 in revenue committed to expanding beyond this stage. We contribute to Florida’s economic diversification and strength by fostering a thriving ecosystem of second-stage companies. Website: http://www.growfl.com

