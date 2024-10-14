Enxoo Launches “Enxoo for Wholesale” – A Revolutionary Prebuilt Solution for Wholesale Carriers

WARSAW, Poland–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#DigitalTransformation–Enxoo, a leading provider of digital transformation solutions for the telecommunications industry, is proud to announce the launch of its latest innovation, “Enxoo for Wholesale.” This prebuilt, AI-ready platform is designed to empower wholesale operators by addressing the unique challenges of the wholesale communications market, driving efficiency, and enabling automation.





Meeting the Demands of a Changing Market

The wholesale communications market arrived at a pivotal point, with carriers facing disruption from hyperscalers, digital natives, NaaS players, and OTT players. Traditional manual processes and fragmented systems are no longer sufficient to meet the increasing demands for automation and speed in service delivery.

“Recognizing these challenges, Enxoo has developed “Enxoo for Wholesale,” a groundbreaking solution that transforms the way wholesale operators manage their business processes. Built leveraging industry-leading Salesforce Communications Cloud platform, Enxoo’s solution provides a comprehensive blueprint for digitization, enabling carriers to streamline their operations and stay competitive in a rapidly evolving market” – said Artur Ostrowski, CCO at Enxoo

A Paradigm Shift in Wholesale Operations

“Enxoo for Wholesale” is not just another business support system; it represents a paradigm shift in how wholesale carriers operate. The platform offers a centralized approach to product management, customer engagement, and sales operations, all while automating complex workflows and enhancing customer experience.

Key features of the platform include:

Centralized Product Catalog : Simplifies product management and enables a carrier-specific configure-price-quote (CPQ) workflow , making it easier to handle complex wholesale scenarios.

: Simplifies product management and enables a carrier-specific configure-price-quote (CPQ) , making it easier to handle complex wholesale scenarios. Seamless Customer Engagement : High-level workflow automation ensures a smooth purchasing experience, fostering better customer relationships.

: High-level workflow automation ensures a smooth purchasing experience, fostering better customer relationships. Prebuilt Templates: Includes a self-service portal, billing systems integrations, and product setup templates, accelerating the time-to-market for new services.

Optimizing Sales and Procurement Processes

“Enxoo for Wholesale” also excels in optimizing sales and procurement processes. The platform’s user-friendly interface allows sales teams to quickly generate quotes, even for complex, multi-site requests. Additionally, the procurement module streamlines supplier management, integrating supplier catalogues directly into the system, reducing manual errors, and speeding up the quotation process.

A Commitment to Innovation

“Enxoo for Wholesale” exemplifies Enxoo’s dedication to innovation and customer-centric solutions. By leveraging the power of AI and industry-leading tools, Enxoo is helping wholesale operators navigate the complexities of the modern telecommunications landscape with greater efficiency and effectiveness.

About Enxoo

Enxoo is a leading digital transformation solutions provider specializing in the telecommunications industry. As one of the fastest-growing independent Salesforce partners since 2012, Enxoo’s mission is to provide a combination of solutions and consulting services to optimize sales cycles, support growth & revenue, and improve operational processes. With a focus on innovation and customer success, Enxoo delivers cutting-edge platforms that help businesses optimize their operations, improve customer engagement, and drive growth.

For more information about “Enxoo for Wholesale” or to schedule a demo, visit Enxoo’s website.

