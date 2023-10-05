Enxoo launches API Hub, an “API-as-a-Service” for wholesale carriers

WARSAW, Poland–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Enxoo, a trailblazer in delivering cutting-edge BSS digital transformation solutions for communication service providers (CSPs) from the wholesale carrier market segment, is thrilled to unveil the Enxoo API Hub — a solution designed to revolutionize the way connectivity providers engage in automated, industry standard-driven buying and selling processes.





The wholesale carrier sector has long been overlooked in the realm of digitization, resulting in outdated architectures, siloed databases, and an excessive reliance on manual operations. However, as the industry shifts towards Network as a Service (NaaS), faces the disruption from OTT players and hyperscalers, continues to separate infrastructure and service layers, it has become undeniably clear that this status quo must change.

Artur Ostrowski, Chief Commercial Officer at Enxoo, aptly notes, “With the industry move to NaaS, OTT disruption, continued separation of infracos, it’s becoming obvious that the only way towards a scalable future is through automation and standardization.”

Enxoo API Hub, powered by the formidable enterprise SaaS platforms Salesforce® and MuleSoft®, is set to empower service providers by simplifying the adoption of industry-standard APIs for connectivity services’ buying and selling processes, closely following the MEF – a global industry association that provides a framework for digital service providers to develop, monetize, and scale services across an automated, inter-connected ecosystem – Lifecycle Service Orchestration (LSO) framework and implementing open standard LSO APIs.

Maciej Simm, Head of the Innovation Pillar at Enxoo, shares insights into the motivation behind this groundbreaking initiative: “Having worked with many carriers, especially smaller ones, we’ve felt their struggle with the adoption of industry standards. That’s why we’ve decided to package them into an ‘as-a-service’ offering, providing a ready-made blueprint to jump-start the process.”

With Enxoo API Hub, Network Sellers can effortlessly expose their network capabilities to partners through an automated, self-serve, API-driven channel. This innovation eliminates the cumbersome burden of manual operations, automating high-volume serviceability and quoting requests. Enxoo API Hub acts as a versatile overlay atop existing BSS/OSS applications, seamlessly interfacing with any technology running behind the scenes and providing the essential translation layer to present these internal functionalities to the external world in an LSO API-compliant format.

Daniel Bar-Lev, VP Strategic Programs at MEF, highlights the relevance for industry: “MEF believes this standards-based as-a-Service API hub from Enxoo and Salesforce is a game-changer for the LSO business automation ecosystem. It will open up the market to a much wider range of suppliers, enabling them to participate in NaaS and on-demand supply chains.”

A standout feature of Enxoo API Hub is its platform-centric approach, harnessing the power of proven, enterprise-grade tools from Salesforce© and MuleSoft©. This approach streamlines API development with a declarative philosophy, enabling the creation of APIs with clicks, not code. This not only accelerates time-to-market but also offers unprecedented flexibility, setting Enxoo API Hub apart as an industry game-changer.

About Enxoo

Enxoo provides telecommunications-specific digital transformation solutions based on Salesforce technology. As one of the fastest-growing independent Salesforce partners since 2012, Enxoo’s mission is to provide a combination of solutions and consulting services to optimize sales cycles, support growth & revenue, and improve operational processes.

For more information, visit: enxoo.com

About MEF

MEF is a global industry association of network, cloud, and technology providers who together drive network transformation to power the digital economy. MEF develops service standards, LSO frameworks and APIs, and certification programs for services, technologies, APIs, and professionals. The MEF 3.0 Framework enables automated delivery of standardized Carrier Ethernet, IP, SD-WAN, SASE, and other digital services across multiple provider networks.

For more information, visit: mef.net

About Salesforce

Salesforce, the global CRM leader, empowers companies of every size and industry to digitally transform and create a 360° view of their customers.

For more information about Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), visit: salesforce.com

About MuleSoft

MuleSoft, provider of the world’s #1 trusted integration and API platform, empowers any company to quickly unlock and integrate their apps and data to create seamless experiences, faster. For more information, visit: mulesoft.com

