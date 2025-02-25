Envoy 2025 Workplace Predictions Report Reveals New Technology Shaping Future Workspaces and Generational Workplace Needs

76% of professionals expect AI and machine learning to revolutionize workplace operations in 2025

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Envoy, an integrated workplace platform that connects people, spaces, and data, today released its 2025 Workplace Predictions report. Respondents include nearly 500 executives across IT, HR, facilities, and workplace management roles, and explores the key trends and innovations poised to define the workplace of 2025. From emerging technologies to shifting generational expectations, these findings offer a roadmap for organizations looking to adapt and thrive in the future of work.

“The conversation about the workplace of tomorrow has moved from speculation to action,” said Larry Gadea, Founder and CEO at Envoy. “Forward-thinking companies are reimagining their spaces, harnessing technology, and aligning with evolving employee needs. Our report provides critical insights to help leaders navigate these changes and create environments where their teams can excel and stay competitive in a rapidly evolving landscape.”

Key Insights and Findings

The report identifies three major trends set to define workplace success in 2025:

New Workplace Technology is Upending Expectations

AI and Automation Shape Tomorrow's Offices: 76% of employees predict AI and machine learning will be transformative for workplace operations in 2025. Additionally, 84% agree that AI-powered tools drive productivity, emphasizing their potential to optimize workflows and decision-making.

76% of employees predict AI and machine learning will be transformative for workplace operations in 2025. Additionally, 84% agree that AI-powered tools drive productivity, emphasizing their potential to optimize workflows and decision-making. Hybrid Collaboration Goes High-Tech: 60% of organizations are prioritizing immersive technologies for hybrid and virtual collaboration, with Gen Z leading the charge in valuing tech-enabled spaces for connection and teamwork.

60% of organizations are prioritizing immersive technologies for hybrid and virtual collaboration, with Gen Z leading the charge in valuing tech-enabled spaces for connection and teamwork. The High Cost of Sticking to the Old Way: 47% of organizations struggle to adapt to new technologies, leaving them stuck in inefficient processes. But sticking with manual operations is more than inconvenient—it’s expensive. In fact, manual operations can cost companies up to 30% of their revenue.

Generational Insights: Bridging the Generational Workplace Gap

Gen Z : 73% of Gen Z employees state that increased demand for flexibility and remote options will influence workplace culture and policies.

: 73% of Gen Z employees state that increased demand for flexibility and remote options will influence workplace culture and policies. Millennials : 66% of millennials want to see an emphasis on employee autonomy and flexible work configurations for hybrid work.

: 66% of millennials want to see an emphasis on employee autonomy and flexible work configurations for hybrid work. Gen X and Boomers : 60% of Gen X and 69% of Boomers want to see technology enabling better hybrid work experiences with seamless virtual and physical integration.

: 60% of Gen X and 69% of Boomers want to see technology enabling better hybrid work experiences with seamless virtual and physical integration. Top Priorities Across Generations: Despite their differences, 63% across all generations view employee well-being and satisfaction scores as critical metrics for assessing workplace success. Workplace flexibility is also ranked as a top priority (66%) across all age groups.

The Magnetism of Modern Offices: What’s Driving Employees Back into the Office

Workplace Design That Inspires : 51% of Gen Z identify office comfort and design as key motivators for returning, favoring immersive, tech-enabled environments and quiet well-being zones that foster focus and relaxation.

: 51% of Gen Z identify office comfort and design as key motivators for returning, favoring immersive, tech-enabled environments and quiet well-being zones that foster focus and relaxation. Culture and Collaboration Take Center Stage : 57% of respondents prioritize meaningful team engagement and collaborative opportunities as top motivators to be back in the office.

: 57% of respondents prioritize meaningful team engagement and collaborative opportunities as top motivators to be back in the office. Design That Drives Performance: With 92% of respondents agreeing that improved workplace design enhances long-term productivity, it’s clear that smarter office layouts are pivotal for achieving organizational goals.

As organizations navigate the complexities of the workplace and rethink in-office experiences, Gartner forecasts significant challenges tied to the return-to-office movement in 2025. Success will hinge on blending technological innovation with human-centered design to create spaces that foster collaboration, enhance productivity, and address evolving employee expectations. By delivering work environments that go beyond functionality to offer meaningful value, companies can motivate employees to return, ensuring workspaces remain relevant and compelling in a rapidly changing landscape.

To learn more about the future of the workplace, please read the full 2025 Workplace Predictions report.

About This Survey

Envoy partnered with Hanover Research to survey 495 respondents in the United States across IT, Physical Security, Facilities, Workplace Management, Finance, and HR roles to uncover insights into workplace evolution for 2025.

About Envoy

Envoy empowers over 16,000 workplaces and properties around the globe to redefine how their workplaces run. We connect people, spaces, and data in one seamlessly integrated workplace platform, providing a single solution to manage every aspect of any facility, anywhere. Companies of all sizes can deliver unrivaled employee and visitor experiences to optimize working together in-person. By capturing data and space usage across multiple sources, we help customers make informed workplace resourcing and investment decisions–all while supporting the requirements of operating a secure, safe and fully compliant workplace. We power the places where people work best together.

Molly Hanrahan

envoy@10fold.com