Envestnet to Release Third Quarter 2024 Results on November 7, 2024

BERWYN, Pa.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Envestnet (NYSE: ENV), a leading provider of integrated technology, data intelligence and wealth solutions, today announced that the Company will release its third quarter 2024 financial results on Thursday, November 7, 2024 after market close.

Due to the pending transaction with Bain Capital, the Company will not be providing guidance for the fourth quarter and will not host a conference call or webcast to review the third quarter 2024 financial results.

About Envestnet

Envestnet is helping to lead the growth of wealth managers and transforming the way financial advice is delivered through its ecosystem of connected technology, advanced insights, and comprehensive solutions – backed by industry-leading service and support. Serving the wealth management industry for 25 years with more than $6.2 trillion in platform assets—more than 110,000 advisors, 17 of the 20 largest U.S. banks, 48 of the 50 largest wealth management and brokerage firms, more than 500 of the largest RIAs — thousands of companies, depend on Envestnet technology and services to help drive business growth and productivity, and better outcomes for their clients. Data as of 6/30/24.

Envestnet refers to the family of operating subsidiaries of the public holding company, Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE: ENV). For a deeper dive into how Envestnet is shaping the future of financial advice, visit www.envestnet.com. Stay connected with us for the latest updates and insights on LinkedIn and X (@ENVintel).

