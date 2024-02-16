Envestnet to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

BERWYN, Pa.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE: ENV), a leading provider of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness, today announced that the Company will be participating in the following investor conferences:

On Monday, February 26, 2024, the Company will be participating in a fireside chat at the UBS Financial Services Conference in Miami, FL. The discussion will begin at 1:00PM ET.

On Monday, March 4, 2024, the Company will be participating in a fireside chat at the JMP Technology Conference in San Francisco, CA. The discussion will begin at 11:00AM ET.

On Wednesday, March 6, 2024, the Company will be participating in a fireside chat at the Raymond James 45th Annual Institutional Investors Conference in Orlando, FL. The discussion will begin at 10:25AM ET.

On Wednesday, March 13, 2024, the Company will be participating in 1×1 and small group meetings at the Wolfe Fintech Forum in New York, NY.

Investors and interested parties can access the fireside chats by visiting the Company’s investor relations website at https://investor.envestnet.com/.

About Envestnet

Envestnet is transforming the way financial advice is delivered through an ecosystem of technology, solutions and intelligence. By establishing the connections between people’s daily financial decisions and long-term financial goals, Envestnet empowers them to make better sense of their finances and live an Intelligent Financial Life™. With more than $5.4 trillion in platform assets – more than 107,000 advisors, 16 of the 20 largest U.S. banks, 48 of the 50 largest wealth management and brokerage firms, more than 500 of the largest RIAs, and thousands of companies, depend on Envestnet technology and services to help drive better outcomes for their businesses and for their clients. Data as of 9/30/2023.

Envestnet refers to the family of operating subsidiaries of the public holding company, Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE: ENV). For more information, please visit www.envestnet.com, and follow us on LinkedIn and X (@ENVintel).

