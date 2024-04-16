Envestnet to Announce First Quarter 2024 Results on May 7, 2024

BERWYN, Pa.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Envestnet (NYSE: ENV), a leading provider of integrated technology, intelligent data and wealth solutions, today announced that the Company will release its first quarter 2024 financial results on Tuesday, May 7, 2024 after market close. The Company will host a conference call and earnings webcast to discuss first quarter 2024 financial results on Tuesday, May 7, 2024 at 5:00pm ET.

The conference call will be webcast live from the Company’s investor relations website at https://investor.envestnet.com/. A replay will be available on the investor relations website following the call.

About Envestnet

Envestnet is helping to lead the growth of wealth managers and transforming the way financial advice is delivered through its ecosystem of connected technology, advanced insights, and comprehensive solutions – backed by industry-leading service and support. Serving the wealth management industry for 25 years—with more than $5.8 trillion in platform assets, over 108,000 advisors, 16 of the 20 largest U.S. banks, 48 of the 50 largest wealth management and brokerage firms, and hundreds of the largest RIAs—thousands of firms depend on Envestnet technology and services to drive business growth and productivity and to deliver better outcomes for their clients. Data as of 12/31/2023.

Envestnet refers to the family of operating subsidiaries of the public holding company, Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE: ENV). For a deeper dive into how Envestnet is shaping the future of financial advice, visit www.envestnet.com. Stay connected with us for the latest updates and insights on LinkedIn and X (@ENVintel).

