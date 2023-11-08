Envestnet Reports Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results

BERWYN, Pa.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Envestnet (NYSE: ENV), a leading provider of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness, today reported financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023.

Three months ended Nine months ended Key Financial Metrics September 30, % September 30, % (in millions, except per share data) 2023 2022 Change 2023 2022 Change GAAP: Total revenue $ 316.8 $ 306.7 3 % $ 928.0 $ 946.9 (2 )% Net income (loss) attributable to Envestnet, Inc. $ 7.1 $ (7.3 ) * $ (55.6 ) $ (44.4 ) (25 )% Net income (loss) attributable to Envestnet, Inc. per



diluted share $ 0.13 $ (0.13 ) * $ (1.02 ) $ (0.81 ) (26 )% Non-GAAP: Adjusted revenue(1) $ 316.8 $ 306.7 3 % $ 928.1 $ 947.1 (2 )% Adjusted EBITDA(1) $ 67.2 $ 53.5 26 % $ 180.5 $ 166.3 8 % Adjusted net income(1) $ 36.6 $ 29.5 24 % $ 97.2 $ 92.6 5 % Adjusted net income per diluted share(1) $ 0.56 $ 0.45 24 % $ 1.47 $ 1.41 4 %

*Not meaningful

“Envestnet delivers the modern, connected technology platform to lead the industry, making us more embedded and essential to the growth of our clients,” said Bill Crager, Chief Executive Officer. “Our investment cycle is complete. We are now a structurally higher margin company than we were before, have significantly extended our competitive position and our long-term growth thesis is intact.”

Financial Results for the Third Quarter of 2023

Asset-based recurring revenue increased 9% from the third quarter of 2022, and represented 61% of total revenue for the third quarter of 2023, compared to 58% for the third quarter of 2022. Subscription-based recurring revenue decreased 7% from the third quarter of 2022, and represented 36% of total revenue for the third quarter of 2023, compared to 40% for the third quarter of 2022. Professional services and other non-recurring revenue increased 38% from the prior year period. Total revenue increased 3% to $316.8 million for the third quarter of 2023 from $306.7 million for the third quarter of 2022.

Total operating expenses for the third quarter of 2023 increased 3% to $316.2 million from $307.7 million in the prior year period. Direct expense increased to $119.5 million for the third quarter of 2023 from $110.1 million for the prior year period. Employee compensation decreased 3% to $113.3 million for the third quarter of 2023 from $116.8 million for the prior year period. Employee compensation was 36% of total revenue for the third quarter of 2023, compared to 38% for the prior year period. General and administrative expenses increased 4% to $49.1 million for the third quarter of 2023 from $47.4 million for the prior year period. General and administrative expenses remained consistent at 15% of total revenue for both the third quarter of 2023 and the prior year period.

Income from operations was $0.6 million for the third quarter of 2023 compared to a loss of $1.0 million for the third quarter of 2022. Net income attributable to Envestnet, Inc. was $7.1 million for the third quarter of 2023 compared to a net loss attributable to Envestnet, Inc. of $7.3 million for the third quarter of 2022. Net income attributable to Envestnet, Inc. per diluted share was $0.13 for the third quarter of 2023 compared to a net loss attributable to Envestnet, Inc. per diluted share of $(0.13) for the third quarter of 2022.

Adjusted revenue(1) for the third quarter of 2023 increased 3% to $316.8 million from $306.7 million for the prior year period. Adjusted EBITDA(1) for the third quarter of 2023 increased to $67.2 million from $53.5 million for the prior year period. Adjusted net income(1) increased 24% for the third quarter of 2023 to $36.6 million from $29.5 million for the prior year period. Adjusted net income per diluted share(1) for the third quarter of 2023 increased 24% to $0.56 from $0.45 in the third quarter of 2022.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

As of September 30, 2023, Envestnet had $43.2 million in cash and cash equivalents and $892.5 million in outstanding debt. Debt as of September 30, 2023 consists of $317.5 million in convertible notes maturing in 2025 and $575.0 million in convertible notes maturing in 2027. Envestnet’s $500.0 million revolving credit facility was undrawn as of September 30, 2023.

Outlook

Envestnet provided the following outlook for the fourth quarter and full year ending December 31, 2023. This outlook is based on the market value of assets under management or administration as of September 30, 2023. We caution that we cannot predict the market value of these assets on any future date. See “Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements.”

In Millions, Except Adjusted EPS 4Q 2023 FY 2023 GAAP: Revenue: Asset-based $ 183.5 – $ 186.5 $ 740.1 – $ 743.1 Subscription-based 115.5 – 117.0 462.5 – 464.0 Total recurring revenue 299.0 – 303.5 1,202.6 – 1,207.1 Professional services and other revenue 10.0 – 10.5 34.4 – 34.9 Total revenue $ 309.0 – $ 314.0 $ 1,237.0 – $ 1,242.0 Asset-based direct expense $ 109.0 – $ 110.5 $ 433.1 – $ 434.6 Total direct expense $ 117.5 – $ 119.0 $ 469.5 – $ 471.0 Net income (a) (a) Diluted shares outstanding 66.1 66.0 Net income per diluted share (a) (a) Non-GAAP: Adjusted revenue(1): Asset-based $ 183.5 – $ 186.5 $ 740.1 – $ 743.1 Subscription-based 115.5 – 117.0 462.6 – 464.1 Total recurring revenue 299.0 – 303.5 1,202.7 – 1,207.2 Professional services and other revenue 10.0 – 10.5 34.4 – 34.9 Total revenue $ 309.0 – $ 314.0 $ 1,237.1 – $ 1,242.1 Adjusted EBITDA(1) $ 64.5 – $ 68.5 $ 245.0 – $ 249.0 Adjusted net income per diluted share(1) $ 0.51 – $ 0.54 $ 1.98 – $ 2.01

(a) Envestnet does not forecast net income and net income per diluted share due to the unpredictable nature of various items adjusted for non-GAAP disclosure purposes, including the periodic GAAP income tax provision.

Conference Call

Envestnet will host a conference call to discuss third quarter 2023 financial results today at 5:00 p.m. ET. The live webcast and accompanying presentation can be accessed from Envestnet’s investor relations website at http://investor.envestnet.com/. A replay of the webcast will be available on the investor relations website following the call.

About Envestnet

Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE: ENV) is transforming the way financial advice and wellness are delivered. Our mission is to empower advisors and financial service providers with innovative technology, solutions and intelligence to make financial wellness a reality for everyone. Approximately 107,000 advisors and approximately 6,900 companies including: 16 of the 20 largest U.S. banks, 48 of the 50 largest wealth management and brokerage firms, over 500 of the largest RIAs and hundreds of FinTech companies, leverage Envestnet technology and services that help drive better outcomes for enterprises, advisors and their clients.

For more information on Envestnet, please visit www.envestnet.com and follow us on Twitter @ENVintel.

(1) Non-GAAP Financial Measures

“Adjusted revenue” excludes the effect of purchase accounting on the fair value of acquired deferred revenue. On January 1, 2022, the Company adopted ASU 2021-08 whereby it now accounts for contract assets and contract liabilities obtained upon a business combination in accordance with ASC 606. Prior to the adoption of ASU 2021-08, we recorded at fair value the acquired deferred revenue for contracts in effect at the time the entities were acquired. Consequently, revenue related to acquired entities for periods subsequent to the acquisition did not reflect the full amount of revenue that would have been recorded by these entities had they remained stand-alone entities. Adjusted revenue has limitations as a financial measure, should be considered as supplemental in nature and is not meant as a substitute for revenue prepared in accordance with GAAP.

“Adjusted EBITDA” represents net income (loss) before deferred revenue fair value adjustment, interest income, interest expense, income tax provision (benefit), depreciation and amortization, non-cash compensation expense, restructuring charges and transaction costs, severance expense, litigation, regulatory and other governance related expenses, foreign currency, non-income tax expense adjustment, fair market value adjustment to investment in private company, dilution gain on equity method investee share issuance, loss allocations from equity method investments and (income) loss attributable to non-controlling interest.

“Adjusted net income” represents net income (loss) before income tax provision (benefit), deferred revenue fair value adjustment, non-cash interest expense, cash interest on our convertible notes, non-cash compensation expense, restructuring charges and transaction costs, severance expense, amortization of acquired intangibles, litigation, regulatory and other governance related expenses, foreign currency, non-income tax expense adjustment, fair market value adjustment to investment in private company, dilution gain on equity method investee share issuance, loss allocations from equity method investments and (income) loss attributable to non-controlling interest. Reconciling items are presented gross of tax, and a normalized tax rate is applied to the total of all reconciling items to arrive at adjusted net income. The normalized tax rate is based solely on the estimated blended statutory income tax rates in the jurisdictions in which we operate. We monitor the normalized tax rate based on events or trends that could materially impact the rate, including tax legislation changes and changes in the geographic mix of our operations.

“Adjusted net income per diluted share” represents adjusted net income attributable to common stockholders divided by the diluted number of weighted-average shares outstanding. For purposes of the adjusted net income per share calculation, we assume all potential shares to be issued in connection with our convertible notes are dilutive.

For further information see reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures on pages 9-14 of this press release, and the section entitled “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” in the most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) which are available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov or our Investor Relations website at http://investor.envestnet.com/. Reconciliations are not provided for guidance on such measures as the Company is unable to predict the amounts to be adjusted, such as the GAAP tax provision. The Company’s Non-GAAP Financial Measures should not be viewed as a substitute for revenue, net income (loss) or net income (loss) per share determined in accordance with GAAP.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The forward-looking statements made in this press release and its attachments concerning, among other things, Envestnet, Inc.’s expected financial performance and outlook for the fourth quarter and full year of 2023, its strategic and operational plans and growth strategy, are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements involve risks and uncertainties and our actual results could differ materially from the results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Furthermore, reported results should not be considered as an indication of future performance. The potential risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed by the forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, the concentration of our revenue from the delivery of our solutions and services to clients in the financial services industry; our reliance on a limited number of clients for a material portion of our revenue; the renegotiation of fees by our clients; changes in the estimates of fair value of reporting units or of long-lived assets; the amount of our debt and our ability to service our debt; limitations on our ability to access information from third parties or charges for accessing such information; the targeting of some of our sales efforts at large financial institutions and large financial technology (“FinTech”) companies which prolongs sales cycles, requires substantial upfront sales costs and results in less predictability in completing some of our sales; changes in investing patterns on the assets on which we derive revenue and the freedom of investors to redeem or withdraw investments generally at any time; the impact of fluctuations in market conditions and interest rates on the demand for our products and services and the value of assets under management or administration; our ability to keep up with rapid technological change, evolving industry standards or changing requirements of clients; risks associated with our international operations; the competitiveness of our solutions and services as compared to those of others; liabilities associated with potential, perceived or actual breaches of fiduciary duties and/or conflicts of interest; harm to our reputation; our ability to successfully identify potential acquisition candidates, complete acquisitions and successfully integrate acquired companies; our ability to successfully execute the conversion of clients’ assets from their technology platform to our technology platforms in a timely and accurate manner; the failure to protect our intellectual property rights; our ability to introduce new solutions and services and enhancements; our ability to maintain the security and integrity of our systems and facilities and to maintain the privacy of personal information and potential liabilities for data security breaches; the effect of privacy laws and regulations, industry standards and contractual obligations and changes to these laws, regulations, standards and obligations on how we operate our business and the negative effects of failure to comply with these requirements; regulatory compliance failures; failure by our customers to obtain proper permissions or waivers for our use of disclosure of information; adverse judicial or regulatory proceedings against us; failure of our solutions, services or systems, or those of third parties on which we rely, to work properly; potential liability for use of inaccurate information by third parties provided by us; the occurrence of a deemed “change of control”; the uncertainty of the application and interpretation of certain tax laws; issuances of additional shares of common stock or issuances of shares of preferred stock or convertible securities on our existing stockholders; changes in the level of inflation; general economic, political and regulatory conditions; changes in trade, monetary and fiscal policies and laws; global events, natural disasters, environmental disasters, terrorist attacks and pandemics or health crises, including their impact on the economy and trading markets; social, environmental and sustainability concerns that may arise, including from our business activities; and management’s response to these factors. More information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties and factors is contained in our filings with the SEC which are available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov or our Investor Relations website at http://investor.envestnet.com/. You are cautioned not to unduly rely on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. All information in this press release and its attachments is as of November 8, 2023 and, unless required by law, we undertake no obligation to publicly revise any forward-looking statement to reflect circumstances or events after the date of this press release or to report the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Envestnet, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands) (unaudited) September 30, December 31, 2023 2022 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 43,211 $ 162,173 Fees receivable, net 110,643 101,696 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 49,299 41,363 Total current assets 203,153 305,232 Property and equipment, net 65,785 62,443 Internally developed software, net 217,411 184,558 Intangible assets, net 346,211 379,995 Goodwill 998,381 998,414 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 72,929 81,596 Other assets 127,019 99,927 Total assets $ 2,030,889 $ 2,112,165 Liabilities and equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other current liabilities $ 224,385 $ 233,866 Operating lease liabilities 13,297 11,949 Deferred revenue 32,563 36,363 Current portion of debt — 44,886 Total current liabilities 270,245 327,064 Debt 875,390 871,769 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 102,717 110,652 Deferred tax liabilities, net 14,598 16,196 Other liabilities 16,138 18,880 Total liabilities 1,279,088 1,344,561 Equity: Total stockholders’ equity, attributable to Envestnet, Inc. 743,796 754,567 Non-controlling interest 8,005 13,037 Total liabilities and equity $ 2,030,889 $ 2,112,165

Envestnet, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except share and per share information) (unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenue: Asset-based $ 193,901 $ 177,131 $ 556,595 $ 571,820 Subscription-based 114,939 123,747 346,977 356,601 Total recurring revenue 308,840 300,878 903,572 928,421 Professional services and other revenue 8,007 5,817 24,416 18,489 Total revenue 316,847 306,695 927,988 946,910 Operating expenses: Direct expense 119,538 110,108 352,024 361,872 Employee compensation 113,334 116,837 344,646 369,453 General and administrative 49,063 47,388 156,028 157,867 Depreciation and amortization 34,311 33,408 101,058 97,208 Total operating expenses 316,246 307,741 953,756 986,400 Income (loss) from operations 601 (1,046 ) (25,768 ) (39,490 ) Other expense, net (4,369 ) (5,346 ) (19,706 ) (9,691 ) Loss before income tax provision (benefit) (3,768 ) (6,392 ) (45,474 ) (49,181 ) Income tax provision (benefit) (8,824 ) 2,271 15,363 (1,542 ) Net income (loss) 5,056 (8,663 ) (60,837 ) (47,639 ) Add: Net loss attributable to non-controlling interest 2,035 1,373 5,284 3,205 Net income (loss) attributable to Envestnet, Inc. $ 7,091 $ (7,290 ) $ (55,553 ) $ (44,434 ) Net income (loss) attributable to Envestnet, Inc. per share: Basic $ 0.13 $ (0.13 ) $ (1.02 ) $ (0.81 ) Diluted $ 0.13 $ (0.13 ) $ (1.02 ) $ (0.81 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 54,562,270 55,226,777 54,380,231 55,109,387 Diluted 54,970,616 55,226,777 54,380,231 55,109,387

Envestnet, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands) (unaudited) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (60,837 ) $ (47,639 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 101,058 97,208 Deferred income taxes (1,458 ) (4,380 ) Release of uncertain tax positions — (3,095 ) Non-cash compensation expense 58,141 62,583 Non-cash interest expense 6,822 5,436 Loss allocations from equity method investments 8,240 5,332 Fair market value adjustment to investment in private company (2,804 ) — Dilution gain on equity method investee share issuance (546 ) (6,934 ) Lease related impairments 2,483 14,050 Loss on property and equipment disposals – office closures — 3,710 Other 1,155 (149 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Fees receivable, net (9,621 ) 1,546 Prepaid expenses and other assets (17,534 ) (12,524 ) Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities (1,848 ) (26,580 ) Deferred revenue (3,974 ) (2,329 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 79,277 86,235 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property and equipment (18,275 ) (13,114 ) Capitalization of internally developed software (71,117 ) (67,755 ) Acquisitions of businesses, net of cash acquired — (104,185 ) Investments in private companies (4,175 ) (16,351 ) Acquisition of proprietary technology (12,000 ) (19,000 ) Issuance of loan receivable to private company (20,000 ) — Issuance of note receivable to equity method investees — (6,350 ) Other 400 — Net cash used in investing activities (125,167 ) (226,755 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from borrowings on Revolving Credit Facility 55,000 — Payments related to Revolving Credit Facility (55,000 ) (1,872 ) Payments related to Convertible Notes (45,000 ) — Payments on finance lease obligations (5,511 ) (14,544 ) Proceeds from exercise of stock options 839 2,559 Payments related to tax withholdings for stock-based compensation (17,004 ) (20,613 ) Payments related to share repurchases (9,289 ) (9,235 ) Purchase of non-controlling units from third-party shareholders (1,008 ) — Payments of contingent consideration — (750 ) Other 4 5 Net cash used in financing activities (76,969 ) (44,450 ) Effect of exchange rate on changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 3,897 (3,128 ) Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (118,962 ) (188,098 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 162,173 429,428 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 43,211 $ 241,330

Envestnet, Inc. Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (in thousands) (unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Total revenue $ 316,847 $ 306,695 $ 927,988 $ 946,910 Deferred revenue fair value adjustment (a) — 54 69 162 Adjusted revenue $ 316,847 $ 306,749 $ 928,057 $ 947,072 Net income (loss) $ 5,056 $ (8,663 ) $ (60,837 ) $ (47,639 ) Add (deduct): Deferred revenue fair value adjustment (a) — 54 69 162 Interest income (b) (1,553 ) (1,239 ) (4,567 ) (2,273 ) Interest expense (b) 6,202 4,242 19,053 13,307 Income tax provision (benefit) (8,824 ) 2,271 15,363 (1,542 ) Depreciation and amortization 34,311 33,408 101,058 97,208 Non-cash compensation expense (d) 17,298 17,265 58,141 62,583 Restructuring charges and transaction costs (e) 1,695 3,895 12,366 27,267 Severance expense (d) 11,482 1,125 25,904 11,379 Litigation, regulatory and other governance related expenses (c) 604 (2,050 ) 5,823 5,333 Foreign currency (b) 223 308 330 613 Non-income tax expense adjustment (c) (26 ) (325 ) (224 ) (112 ) Fair market value adjustment to investment in private company (b) (2,871 ) — (2,804 ) — Dilution gain on equity method investee share issuance (b) — — (546 ) (6,934 ) Loss allocations from equity method investments (b) 2,368 2,387 8,240 5,332 Loss attributable to non-controlling interest 1,277 820 3,082 1,637 Adjusted EBITDA $ 67,242 $ 53,498 $ 180,451 $ 166,321

