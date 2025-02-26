Enveda Gains Backing from Sanofi to Advance AI-Driven Drug Discovery to Clinical Trials Bringing Total Series C Financing to $150M

BOULDER, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#AI--Enveda, a leading biotechnology company harnessing life’s chemistry to discover better medicines, today announced an investment from Sanofi, a leading healthcare company. This investment reaffirms the industry’s confidence in Enveda’s groundbreaking drug discovery platform and its ability to deliver differentiated medicines. Sanofi’s addition to the Series C round builds on Enveda’s continued success in bringing novel therapeutics inspired by evolution from discovery to clinical trials.

Enveda has made remarkable progress in building a deep pipeline of molecules with novel mechanisms of action that address pressing medical needs in chronic diseases. The company recently advanced ENV-294, a first-in-class molecule for atopic dermatitis and asthma, to clinical trials. ENV-294 can fill a major gap in the immunology and inflammation (I & I) therapeutic area by potentially providing a safe and effective oral therapy. This investment reflects the strength of Enveda’s clinical pipeline and the broader potential of its AI-enabled drug discovery engine, redefining how we tap into nature’s chemical diversity to develop new medicines.

"We believe that nature holds the key to the next generation of breakthrough medicines, and we are proving that in the clinic," said Viswa Colluru, Ph.D., Founder and CEO of Enveda. "This investment from a global leader in immunology, is a testament to the transformative potential of our platform, our team’s execution, and the growing realization that AI can radically unlock insight into the natural world to change lives. We have beat the industry’s pace and success rate of drug discovery, providing novel medicines that we hope fill the therapeutic gaps."

The commitment from Sanofi underscores the growing importance of AI-driven approaches to drug discovery and development and the fact that we have so much more to learn from the chemistry of living systems. Enveda’s platform, which integrates cutting-edge computational methods with deep chemical and biological insights, unlocks unprecedented opportunities to develop new classes of medicines with the potential for enhanced safety, efficacy, and patient convenience.

With this investment, Enveda is poised to expand its clinical pipeline further in 2025, enhance its AI-driven discovery capabilities, and pioneer a new era in metabolite-driven drug development – one that delivers better medicines faster.

About Enveda

Enveda is a biotechnology company that learns from life’s chemistry to create better medicines faster. Enveda uses AI-powered tools to identify and characterize a wide range of molecules produced by living organisms—the vast majority of which have never been explored by science—creating a database of chemical biodiversity: the library of life. By growing, organizing, translating, and searching this unique library, Enveda learns from life’s evolved solutions to address today’s pressing medical needs. For more information on Enveda, visit enveda.com.

