Entropik Introduces AI-Generated Reports in Decode and Qatalyst – Revolutionizing Research Reporting with Generative AI

Historically, the market research and insights industry relied on identifying deep findings with basic consumer inputs. These inputs were usually hidden deep within interviews and survey data, and took 2-3 weeks to mine manually. However, the newly launched AI-Generated Reports allows customers to use Generative AI to mine hidden insights and transform them into presentation-ready reports with clear visualizations and in-depth analysis.

This enables brands to quickly understand consumer and user behaviour trends, enabling astute decision-making.

“Traditional reporting methods in market research are often time-consuming and labor-intensive,” said Ranjan Kumar, CEO of Entropik. “We’re thrilled to introduce our new AI-Generated Reports feature which drastically reduces these burdens by delivering high-quality, insightful reports with remarkable speed and accuracy, empowering researchers to make data-driven decisions more efficiently.”

The AI-Generated Reports feature offers:

Effortless Reporting with Three Options:

Create from Scratch: Maintain complete control over design and content by selecting templates, uploading custom images, and tailoring reports to specific needs.

Enhanced Collaboration and Security:

AI-Generated Reports offer additional functionalities such as:

Presentation View: Present reports directly from the Decode and Qatalyst platforms, ensuring an efficient flow of information.

About Entropik

Entropik, a premier Human Insights AI company, focused on consumer and user research while offering standalone tech solutions. Our technology stack includes Emotion AI, Behavior AI, Predictive AI, and Generative AI, catering to 150+ global clients across diverse sectors. With 17 global patent claims in Multimodal Emotion AI and accolades like the Amazon AI Award 2018, we’re recognized by Gartner as one of India’s ‘Top 5 Cool Vendors in AI’. Visit us at https://www.entropik.io to learn more.

