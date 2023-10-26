Entrepreneurship Program at Argonne National Laboratory Opens Applications for Startups

LEMONT, Ill.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Chain Reaction Innovations (CRI), the Lab-Embedded Entrepreneurship Program (LEEP) at the U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) Argonne National Laboratory, is now accepting applications for its eighth cohort of innovators. Innovators with clean-energy and climate technologies are encouraged to apply.





CRI embeds early-stage innovators at Argonne, supporting the next generation of energy entrepreneurs to commercialize their technologies through a fellowship that offers salary, benefits, funds for research and a travel stipend.

A new cohort is selected each year through an annual call for applications. This year, the application period is open through 5 p.m. CT on Nov. 30. Those chosen for Cohort 8 will begin work at Argonne in summer 2024. Any individual interested in developing technology in the preferred areas is encouraged to apply.

Preferred Technology Areas

Advanced materials

Improving manufacturing efficiency

Industrial decarbonization

Lowering building carbon and energy footprints

Solar energy

Quantum computing

Energy storage – electric grid

Circularity (re-X pathways; circular economy)

Food, water, energy nexus

Carbon dioxide removal (CDR)

Carbon capture, utilization, and storage (CCUS)

“More so than ever before, our nation and our world need to nurture and accelerate innovations that can enable all of us to live sustainably and prosperously on this planet,” CRI director Dick Co said. “CRI operates at the intersection of science and innovation, with the power of a DOE national lab behind it, and I look forward to hearing the transformative ideas that can take advantage of our unique program and ecosystem in Chicago.”

“At CRI we take pride in fostering a culture of inclusive innovation. Our strength lies in the diversity of our innovators, each bringing their unique perspectives, fresh ideas, and valuable insights to the table,” said Deena Wright, CRI’s fellowship and program manager, who works closely with the innovators. ​“Our goal is to ensure that the startups in our program graduate with a robust foundation in business knowledge, enabling them to not only advance their groundbreaking technologies but also thrive in the ever-evolving entrepreneurial landscape.”

Informational Webinars

CRI will host informational webinars in November for interested applicants to learn specifics about the program. Register for a webinar.

Wednesday, Nov. 8, 11:30 a.m. CT

Tuesday, Nov. 28, 4 p.m. CT

CRI staff will also host Zoom drop-in office hours every Friday from 2-3 p.m. CT through Friday, Nov. 17.

Cohort 8 Fellowships

Two-year fellowship, including a $115k per year stipend

$12,000-per-year travel allowance and health-care benefits

Funding to de-risk technological innovations

Access to technical experts, facilities and unique capabilities at Argonne National Laboratory

Networking access to business experts, investors, mentors and corporate partners

Neither DOE nor Argonne take an equity stake

Contacts

Christopher J. Kramer



Head of Media Relations



Argonne National Laboratory



Office: 630.252.5580



Email: media@anl.gov