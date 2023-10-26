Entrepreneurship Program at Argonne National Laboratory Opens Applications for Startups

LEMONT, Ill.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Chain Reaction Innovations (CRI), the Lab-Embedded Entrepreneurship Program (LEEP) at the U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) Argonne National Laboratory, is now accepting applications for its eighth cohort of innovators. Innovators with clean-energy and climate technologies are encouraged to apply.
CRI embeds early-stage innovators at Argonne, supporting the next generation of energy entrepreneurs to commercialize their technologies through a fellowship that offers salary, benefits, funds for research and a travel stipend.
A new cohort is selected each year through an annual call for applications. This year, the application period is open through 5 p.m. CT on Nov. 30. Those chosen for Cohort 8 will begin work at Argonne in summer 2024. Any individual interested in developing technology in the preferred areas is encouraged to apply.
Preferred Technology Areas
- Advanced materials
- Improving manufacturing efficiency
- Industrial decarbonization
- Lowering building carbon and energy footprints
- Solar energy
- Quantum computing
- Energy storage – electric grid
- Circularity (re-X pathways; circular economy)
- Food, water, energy nexus
- Carbon dioxide removal (CDR)
- Carbon capture, utilization, and storage (CCUS)
“More so than ever before, our nation and our world need to nurture and accelerate innovations that can enable all of us to live sustainably and prosperously on this planet,” CRI director Dick Co said. “CRI operates at the intersection of science and innovation, with the power of a DOE national lab behind it, and I look forward to hearing the transformative ideas that can take advantage of our unique program and ecosystem in Chicago.”
“At CRI we take pride in fostering a culture of inclusive innovation. Our strength lies in the diversity of our innovators, each bringing their unique perspectives, fresh ideas, and valuable insights to the table,” said Deena Wright, CRI’s fellowship and program manager, who works closely with the innovators. “Our goal is to ensure that the startups in our program graduate with a robust foundation in business knowledge, enabling them to not only advance their groundbreaking technologies but also thrive in the ever-evolving entrepreneurial landscape.”
Informational Webinars
CRI will host informational webinars in November for interested applicants to learn specifics about the program. Register for a webinar.
- Wednesday, Nov. 8, 11:30 a.m. CT
- Tuesday, Nov. 28, 4 p.m. CT
CRI staff will also host Zoom drop-in office hours every Friday from 2-3 p.m. CT through Friday, Nov. 17.
Cohort 8 Fellowships
- Two-year fellowship, including a $115k per year stipend
- $12,000-per-year travel allowance and health-care benefits
- Funding to de-risk technological innovations
- Access to technical experts, facilities and unique capabilities at Argonne National Laboratory
- Networking access to business experts, investors, mentors and corporate partners
- Neither DOE nor Argonne take an equity stake
Contacts
Christopher J. Kramer
Head of Media Relations
Argonne National Laboratory
Office: 630.252.5580
Email: media@anl.gov