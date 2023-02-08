Entrepreneur Harry Massey Launches Energy4Life – A Cutting-Edge, Biotech Company

Massey’s latest venture will help restore users energy by detecting, correcting, and protecting human emotional energy through its Guided Energy Management (GEM) wearable device and subscription service

PARK CITY, Utah–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Successful entrepreneur and human bioenergetics expert Harry Massey, announced his latest company, Energy4Life, has been created and designed to help people better manage and master their emotional and physical energy.





“ Collectively, we’re more stressed out, burned out, and chronically fatigued than ever before,” explained Massey, founder and CEO. “ These factors can lead to lower productivity, less efficiency, reduced happiness, and can increase our risks for developing serious diseases.”

By using cutting-edge, bioenergetics technology, Massey’s company will launch the GEM, a wearable device combined with a subscription service later this year. The GEM combines PPG sensor, accelerometer, temperature, and proprietary algorithms to analyze the entire wave of the human pulse, categorizing shapes and patterns to relay the most comprehensive and accurate health, energy, and emotional data in the market today.

“ We are creating technology to empower people to regain control over their physical and emotional energy. Our goal is to help people improve their performance, enhance their quality of life, and lead happier, healthier, and more vibrant lives,” said Massey.

The GEM runs on revolutionary technology allowing consumers to Detect, Correct, and Protect their physical and emotional energy 24/7. The GEM will be the only wearable device on the market today deploying proprietary, digital biosignatures to help correct energy flow in response to traditional Chinese medicine pulse readings.

A biosignature is a strong, stable signal that essentially reminds dysfunctional cells how they should function – as healthy cells. Chemical-free, toxin-free, and side effect free, biosignatures help provide energy to the body when it’s needed, while allowing the body to rest and rejuvenate when it’s not. Ongoing studies of digital biosignatures show it supports increased mitochondria density, energy enhancement, and an enhanced resilience response and cellular regeneration.

XPO Health, a shareholder of Energy4Life, developed Biosignatures. XPO Health has 20+ years of research and development and has invested $6.5 million into encoding biosignatures into the human body. The company has served more than 140,000 clients and partnered with more than 1,500 health practitioners.

“ I suffered from severe chronic fatigue and was bedridden for many years. I know what it’s like to not have the energy you need to get through your day, and I’ve dedicated my life to helping people restore their energy, so they can restore their lives”, Massey added.

Energy4Life is the latest venture, offering people a low-cost and affordable way to manage their physical and emotional energy from the comfort of their homes.”

The GEM is slated for release late 2023.

For more information on Energy4Life and the GEM wearable, visit energy4life.com

Contacts

Press Contact

Energy4Life: press@energy4life.com

NES Health: PR@neshealth.com