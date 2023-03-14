Entre Raises $1.6 Million Seed Funding Round to Build a Professional Network for the Future of Work

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Entre, a professional networking platform providing a community-focused superior alternative to existing professional networking apps, announces the closing of its $1.6 million seed funding round.

The $1.6 million seed round was led by Octane Fund, and included participation from Service Provider Capital, CreatorLed Ventures, Kube VC, Umami Capital, Dharmesh Shah (CTO of Hubspot), and other angel investors.

Deemed the “super app” for the next generation of business, Entre is well-positioned to take on legacy professional networking platforms and capitalize on the rapid change in the way we work and connect.

With more than 70,000 users, the Entre app has quickly established a strong community of founders, investors, and tech professionals, and has become a leader in the emerging web3 industry. Entre has been featured in CoinTelegraph and Coinbase Bytes for its integrations with crypto wallets and blockchains like DeSo, Coinbase, Metamask, and Wallet Connect. It is web3-enabled, but not exclusively built on the blockchain in order to create a more universal and inclusive platform that’s open to everyone.

Entre is available on the App Store, Google Play, and on the web at joinentre.com.

About Entre:

Entre is an Austin, Texas based professional networking platform, launched in 2019 to provide a more community focused alternative to existing professional networking apps. Entre empowers individuals and companies to easily connect and work with the people and resources they need to succeed in the modern workplace, to learn more visit www.joinentre.com.

