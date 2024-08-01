Home Business Wire Entravision Schedules Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Release and Conference Call
SANTA MONICA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Entravision (NYSE: EVC), a media and advertising technology company, announced that it will release its second quarter 2024 financial results after market close on Thursday, August 8, 2024. The company will host a conference call that day at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the second quarter 2024 results.


To access the conference call, please dial (877) 407-9716 (U.S.) or (201) 493-6779 (International) ten minutes prior to the start time. The call will also be available via live webcast on the investor relations portion of the company’s website located at www.entravision.com.

If you cannot listen to the conference call at its scheduled time, there will be a replay available through Thursday, August 22, 2024, which can be accessed by dialing (844) 512-2921 (U.S.) or (412) 317-6671 (International) and entering the passcode 13748175. The webcast will also be archived on the company’s website.

About Entravision

Entravision (NYSE: EVC) is a media and advertising technology company. In the U.S., we maintain a diversified portfolio of television and radio stations and digital advertising platforms that target Hispanic audiences and complement our digital services. Our advertising technology business consists of Smadex, our programmatic ad purchasing platform, and Adwake, our mobile growth solutions business. Entravision remains the largest affiliate group of the Univision and UniMás television networks. Shares of Entravision Class A Common Stock trade on the NYSE under ticker: EVC. Learn more about our offerings at entravision.com or connect with us on LinkedIn and Facebook.

