Entravision Mobile Growth Solutions is Renaming its Mobile App Promotion Division to Adwake

Headquartered in Barcelona, Spain, Adwake leads tech-driven global services

SANTA MONICA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Entravision, a global ad-tech, media, and marketing solutions company, is proud to announce the unveiling of Adwake, the new brand name for its expanded mobile app promotion business division. Adwake, formerly known as Entravision Mobile Growth Solutions (MGS), seamlessly integrates MGS with the acquisition of BCNMonetize that took place in May 2023, featuring an even more robust supply and operations structure, and an innovative product-oriented approach.





The name and new branding for Adwake by Entravision aligns with the company’s delivery of top-notch growth services worldwide, combining proprietary cutting-edge marketing technology with industry expertise to empower clients to find, connect, and engage with their ideal customers across every screen.

“At Adwake, we prioritize performance above all. Our commitment is to support our clients in every step of their growth journey, maximizing their reach through carefully crafted omnichannel strategies, while leveraging the expertise of global specialists and in-house technology to ensure every investment is fully efficient. By maximizing return on investment and delivering sustainable growth, Adwake ensures an outcome-oriented approach that guarantees success,” said Lucas Ceballos, President of Adwake by Entravision.

Specifically, Adwake specializes in providing user acquisition solutions for the growing segment of mobile apps across different verticals, such as gaming, travel entertainment, fintech, retail, and food & beverage, which have shown recent exponential growth.

“In 2023, the global digital marketing business achieved a value of nearly $366 billion, according to EMR’s ‘Global Digital Marketing Market Outlook’[1], and this figure is expected to grow rapidly. We are dedicated to guiding our clients through the entire marketing funnel and the rebrand of our mobile growth business as Adwake underscores our commitment to empowering our global teams. This business division is at the forefront of developing technology and managing campaigns to ensure our clients’ businesses remain pioneering in the digital era,” said Michael Christenson, CEO of Entravision.

Over the past year, the mobile app industry continued to grow exponentially, with new app downloads reaching 257 billion and daily time spent per user rising to 5 hours, reflecting 6% year-over-year growth in 2023, according to Data.ai in its State of Mobile 2024 Report[2].

About Entravision

Entravision is a global advertising solutions, media and technology company. Over the past three decades, we have strategically evolved into a digital powerhouse, expertly connecting brands to consumers in the U.S., Latin America, Europe, Asia and Africa. Our digital segment, the company’s largest by revenue, offers a full suite of end-to-end advertising services. We have commercial partnerships with Meta, X Corp. (formerly known as Twitter), TikTok, and Spotify, and marketers can use our Smadex and other platforms to deliver targeted advertising to audiences around the globe. In the U.S., we maintain a diversified portfolio of television and radio stations that target Hispanic audiences and complement our global digital services. Entravision remains the largest affiliate group of the Univision and UniMás television networks. Shares of Entravision Class A Common Stock trade on the NYSE. Learn more about our offerings at entravision.com or connect with us on LinkedIn.

Source: [1] Expert Marketing Research, Global Digital Marketing Market Outlook 2023. [2] Data.ai, State of Mobile 2024 Report.

