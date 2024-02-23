Entravision Inaugurates State-of-the-Art News Facility in Las Vegas

Further Reinforces Entravision’s Commitment to Nevada’s Latino Community.









Follows Entravision’s recent investment that more than doubled local news programming in the U.S.

SANTA MONICA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Entravision Communications Corporation (NYSE: EVC), a leading global advertising solutions, media and technology company, proudly announced the opening of its new state-of-the-art news facility in Las Vegas. This milestone underscores the Company’s three decade commitment of empowering the Latino community through trusted news and resources.

Latinos account for 30% of the state’s population making Nevada a pivotal market for Entravision in its mission to amplify Latino voices.[1]

“The inauguration of the Las Vegas news facility marks a significant achievement accompanied by the recruitment of nearly 40 incredibly talented individuals, further bolstering our teams,” said Jeffery Liberman, President and Chief Operating Officer of Entravision. “As a civically engaged community, Latinos transcend partisan lines, with 43% of voters identifying as independent or other in both Las Vegas and the state[3]. Failing to engage with Latinos overlooks a crucial and decisive political group in this year’s election.”

With Latinos constituting 22% of the electorate in Nevada[2], Entravision’s expansion in Las Vegas, Reno, and Carson City carries profound significance particularly this critical election year.

United States Senator Jacky Rosen, United States Senator Catherine Cortez Masto, Nevada Lt Governor Stavros Anthony, and Peter Guzman from the Latin Chamber of Commerce Nevada expressed their support at the event.

“Entravision has the important responsibility of keeping Nevada’s Latino community informed about what is happening in our state,” said Senator Rosen. “I was proud to join Entravision to celebrate the ribbon cutting of their new studio in Las Vegas, and to honor the critical work they do to keep Nevadans engaged in their communities every day.”

“If you are running for elected office and not investing in the Hispanic media, you won’t win and if you are a Small Business and not investing in the Hispanic media, you are not growing, that is why I am here for this incredible celebration of Entravision’s investment into our community,” said Peter Guzman, President of the Latin Chamber of Commerce.

Entravision’s locally produced “Noticias Nevada” ranks number one in Las Vegas, regardless of language[4]. In addition to its early evening and late news, Entravision added morning, midday, and weekend newscasts. With additional news programming and expanded news staff, “Noticias Nevada” is the information lifeline to the Latino community.

