Entravision Communications Corporation Reports First Quarter 2022 Results

SANTA MONICA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Entravision Communications Corporation (NYSE: EVC), a leading global advertising solutions, media and technology company, today announced financial results for the three-month period ended March 31, 2022.

First Quarter 2022 Highlights

All-time first quarter record revenue, EBITDA and free cash flow

Net revenue up 32% over the prior-year quarter

Net income attributable to common stockholders down 65% over the prior-year quarter

Consolidated adjusted EBITDA up 28% over the prior-year quarter

Operating cash flow up 127% over the prior-year quarter

Free cash flow up 10% over the prior-year quarter

Quarterly cash dividend of $0.025 per share

Repurchased $7.1 million in shares under the Company’s $20 million share repurchase program

Post quarter entered into a definitive agreement to make an investment in Jack of Digital

“Entravision begins 2022 on very solid footing, with net revenue for the first quarter totaling $197.2 million, up 32% year-over year. Adjusted EBITDA also improved to total $18.1 million, an increase of 28% over the prior-year period,” said Walter Ulloa, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “Importantly, even as our top line continues to grow, we have maintained a lean, efficient cost structure, helping to drive our cash flow as well as our ability to provide consistent returns to our shareholders.”

Mr. Ulloa continued, “Our strength during the first quarter was largely driven by revenue growth of 51% in our digital segment, which comprised 78% of consolidated revenue. Our broadcast businesses, and, in particular, audio, helped drive our strong margins and cash flow. Simultaneously, our strategic expansion of our commercial partnerships with some of the world’s leading technology platforms has positioned us at the forefront of digital innovation across emerging economies, including Latin America, Southeast Asia, Africa, and Pakistan when we complete our investment in Jack of Digital. We are excited about the enormous opportunities that lie in front of us and look forward to sharing our progress throughout the year.”

Quarterly Cash Dividend

The Company announced today that its Board of Directors approved a quarterly cash dividend to shareholders of $0.025 per share on the Company’s Class A, Class B and Class U common stock, in an aggregate amount of approximately $2.1 million. The quarterly dividend will be payable on June 30, 2022 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on June 16, 2022, and the common stock will trade ex-dividend on June 15, 2022. The Company currently anticipates that future cash dividends will be paid on a quarterly basis; however, any decision to pay future cash dividends will be subject to approval by the Board.

Share Repurchase Program

On March 1, 2022, the Board of Directors approved the repurchase of up to $20 million of the Company’s common stock. Under this share repurchase program, the Company is authorized to purchase shares from time to time through open market purchases or negotiated purchases, subject to market conditions and other factors. On the same date, the Board terminated the Company’s previous share repurchase program of the Company’s common stock. During the first quarter the Company repurchased $7.1 million of its Class A common stock.

Investment in Jack of Digital

As previously announced, the Company has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire a strategic stake in Jack of Digital, a digital marketing services company that serves as the exclusive advertising sales partner of TikTok in Pakistan. Subject to regulatory approvals and other pre-closing conditions, the Company anticipates that the investment will be completed during the second quarter of 2022. With this investment, the Company enhances its presence in South Asia.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures as defined by SEC Regulation G. The GAAP financial measure most directly comparable to each of these non-GAAP financial measures, and a table reconciling each of these non-GAAP financial measures to its most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is included beginning on page 9.

Unaudited Financial Highlights (In thousands, except share and per share data)

Three-Month Period Ended March 31, 2022 2021 % Change Net revenue $ 197,172 $ 148,880 32 % Cost of revenue – digital (1) 129,891 84,756 53 % Operating expenses (2) 43,862 40,414 9 % Corporate expenses (3) 8,724 7,158 22 % Foreign currency (gain) loss (847 ) 586 * Consolidated adjusted EBITDA (4) 18,113 14,195 28 % Free cash flow (5) $ 14,327 $ 13,029 10 % Net income (loss) $ 1,887 $ 7,002 (73 )% Net (income) loss attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interest $ – $ (1,573 ) * Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders $ 1,887 $ 5,429 (65 )% Net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted $ 0.02 $ 0.06 (67 )% Weighted average common shares outstanding, basic 86,522,378 85,041,628 Weighted average common shares outstanding, diluted 88,630,216 86,986,581

(1) Consists primarily of the costs of online media acquired from third-party publishers. Media cost is classified as cost of revenue in the period in which the corresponding revenue is recognized. (2) Operating expenses include direct operating and selling, general and administrative expenses. Included in operating expenses are $1.0 million and $0.3 million of non-cash stock-based compensation for the three-month periods ended March 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively. (3) Corporate expenses include $1.6 million and $0.8 million of non-cash stock-based compensation for the three-month periods ended March 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively. (4) Consolidated adjusted EBITDA means net income (loss) plus gain (loss) on sale of assets, depreciation and amortization, non-cash impairment charge, non-cash stock-based compensation included in operating and corporate expenses, net interest expense, other operating gain (loss), gain (loss) on debt extinguishment, income tax (expense) benefit, equity in net income (loss) of nonconsolidated affiliate, non-cash losses, syndication programming amortization less syndication programming payments, revenue from the Federal Communications Commission, or FCC, spectrum incentive auction less related expenses, expenses associated with investments, EBITDA attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interest, acquisitions and dispositions and certain pro-forma cost savings. We use the term consolidated adjusted EBITDA because that measure is defined in the agreement governing our current credit facility (“the 2017 Credit Facility”) and does not include gain (loss) on sale of assets, depreciation and amortization, non-cash impairment charge, non-cash stock-based compensation, net interest expense, other income (loss), gain (loss) on debt extinguishment, income tax (expense) benefit, equity in net income (loss) of nonconsolidated affiliate, non-cash losses, syndication programming amortization less syndication programming payments, revenue from FCC spectrum incentive auction less related expenses, expenses associated with investments, EBITDA attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interest, acquisitions and dispositions and certain pro-forma cost savings. (5) Free cash flow is defined as consolidated adjusted EBITDA less cash paid for income taxes, net interest expense, capital expenditures and non-recurring cash expenses plus dividend income, and other operating gain (loss). Net interest expense is defined as interest expense, less non-cash interest expense relating to amortization of debt finance costs, and less interest income.

Unaudited Financial Results (In thousands)

Three-Month Period Ended March 31, 2022 2021 % Change Net revenue $ 197,172 $ 148,880 32 % Cost of revenue – digital (1) 129,891 84,756 53 % Operating expenses (1) 43,862 40,414 9 % Corporate expenses (1) 8,724 7,158 22 % Depreciation and amortization 6,395 5,184 23 % Change in fair value of contingent consideration 5,100 – * Impairment charge – 1,326 (100 )% Foreign currency (gain) loss (847 ) 586 * Other operating (gain) loss (119 ) (1,913 ) (94 )% Operating income (loss) 4,166 11,369 (63 )% Interest expense, net (1,430 ) (1,577 ) (9 )% Dividend income 3 2 50 % Income (loss) before income taxes 2,739 9,794 (72 )% Income tax benefit (expense) (852 ) (2,792 ) (69 )% Net income (loss) 1,887 7,002 (73 )% Net (income) loss attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interest – (1,573 ) * Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders $ 1,887 $ 5,429 (65 )%

(1) Cost of revenue, operating expenses and corporate expenses are defined on page 2.

Net revenue in the first quarter of 2022 totaled $197.2 million, up 32% from $148.9 million in the prior-year period. Of the overall increase, approximately $52.2 million was attributable to our digital segment and was primarily due to advertising revenue growth from our digital commercial partnerships business and our acquisitions of MediaDonuts and 365 Digital during the third and fourth quarters of 2021, respectively, both of which did not contribute to net revenue in the comparable period ended March 31, 2021. In addition, of the overall increase, approximately $1.3 million was attributable to our audio segment primarily due to increases in local advertising revenue and political advertising revenue. The overall increase was partially offset by a decrease of approximately $5.2 million attributable to our television segment, primarily due to decreases in local and national advertising revenue, which was mainly attributed to the expiration of our Univision and UniMás network affiliation agreements in Orlando, Tampa and Washington, D.C. on December 31, 2021. Additionally, the decrease in our television segment was attributed to a decrease in revenue from spectrum usage rights, and a decrease in retransmission consent revenue, partially offset by an increase in political advertising revenue.

Cost of revenue in the first quarter of 2022 totaled $129.9 million, up 53% from $84.8 million in the prior-year period. The increase was primarily due to increased costs of revenue related to advertising revenue growth from our digital commercial partnerships business, and our acquisitions of MediaDonuts and 365 Digital during the third and fourth quarters of 2021, respectively, both of which did not incur cost of revenue for us in the comparable period ended March 31, 2021.

Operating expenses in the first quarter of 2022 totaled $43.9 million, up 9% from $40.4 million in the prior-year period. Of the overall increase, approximately $4.4 million was attributable to our digital segment and was primarily due to an increase in expenses associated with the increase in digital advertising revenue, an increase in salary expense and our acquisitions of MediaDonuts and 365 Digital during the third and fourth quarters of 2021, respectively, both of which did not incur operating expenses for us in the comparable period ended March 31, 2021. The overall increase was partially offset by a decrease of approximately $0.7 million that was attributable to our television segment primarily due to a decrease in expenses associated with the decrease in local and national advertising revenue, and a decrease of approximately $0.3 million that was attributable to our audio segment primarily due to a decrease in rating services expense.

Corporate expenses in the first quarter of 2022 totaled $8.7 million, up 22% from $7.2 million in the prior-year period. The increase was primarily due to increases in non-cash stock-based compensation, salaries, and audit fees.

Balance Sheet and Related Metrics

Cash and marketable securities as of March 31, 2022 totaled approximately $211.6 million. Total debt was $211.8 million. Net of $75 million of cash and marketable securities, total leverage as defined in the Company’s credit agreement was 1.5 times as of March 31, 2022. Net of total cash and marketable securities, total leverage was 0.0 times.

Unaudited Segment Results (In thousands)

Three-Month Period Ended March 31, 2022 2021 % Change Net Revenue Digital $ 153,711 $ 101,482 51 % Television 30,867 36,091 (14 )% Audio 12,594 11,307 11 % Total $ 197,172 $ 148,880 32 % Cost of Revenue – digital (1) Digital $ 129,891 $ 84,756 53 % Operating Expenses (1) Digital 15,235 10,850 40 % Television 19,240 19,884 (3 )% Audio 9,387 9,680 (3 )% Total $ 43,862 $ 40,414 9 % Corporate Expenses (1) $ 8,724 $ 7,158 22 % Consolidated adjusted EBITDA (1) $ 18,113 $ 14,195 28 %

(1) Cost of revenue, operating expenses, corporate expenses, and consolidated adjusted EBITDA are defined on page 2.

Notice of Conference Call

Entravision Communications Corporation will hold a conference call to discuss its first quarter 2022 results on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 5 p.m. Eastern Time. To access the conference call, please dial (877) 407-9716 (U.S.) or (201) 493-6779 (Int’l) ten minutes prior to the start time and reference Conference ID number 13728063. The call will also be available via live webcast on the investor relations portion of the Company’s website located at www.entravision.com.

About Entravision Communications Corporation

Entravision is a leading global advertising, media and ad-tech solutions company connecting brands to consumers by representing top platforms and publishers. Our dynamic portfolio includes digital, television and audio offerings. Digital, our largest revenue segment, is comprised of four business units: our digital sales representation business; Smadex, our programmatic ad purchasing platform; our branding and mobile performance solutions business; and our digital audio business. Through our digital sales representation business, we connect global media companies such as Meta, Twitter, TikTok and Spotify with advertisers in primarily emerging growth markets worldwide. Smadex is our mobile-first demand side platform, enabling advertisers to execute performance campaigns using machine learning. We also offer a branding and mobile performance solutions business, which provides managed services to advertisers looking to connect with global consumers, primarily on mobile devices, and our digital audio business provides digital audio advertising solutions for advertisers in the Americas. In addition to digital, Entravision has 49 television stations and is the largest affiliate group of the Univision and UniMás television networks. Entravision also manages 46 primarily Spanish-language radio stations that feature nationally recognized, Emmy award-winning talent. Shares of Entravision Class A Common Stock trade on the NYSE under ticker: EVC. Learn more about our offerings at entravision.com or connect with us on LinkedIn and Facebook.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements, which are included in accordance with the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, may involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company’s actual results and performance in future periods to be materially different from any future results or performance suggested by the forward-looking statements in this press release. Although the Company believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that actual results will not differ materially from these expectations, and the Company disclaims any duty to update any forward-looking statements made by the Company. From time to time, these risks, uncertainties and other factors are discussed in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

(Financial Table Follows)

Entravision Communications Corporation Consolidated Statements of Operations (In thousands, except share and per share data) (Unaudited) Three-Month Period Ended March 31, 2022 2021 Net revenue $ 197,172 $ 148,880 Expenses: Cost of revenue – digital 129,891 84,756 Direct operating expenses 27,823 26,561 Selling, general and administrative expenses 16,039 13,853 Corporate expenses 8,724 7,158 Depreciation and amortization 6,395 5,184 Change in fair value of contingent consideration 5,100 – Impairment charge – 1,326 Foreign currency (gain) loss (847 ) 586 Other operating (gain) loss (119 ) (1,913 ) 193,006 137,511 Operating income (loss) 4,166 11,369 Interest expense (1,836 ) (1,717 ) Interest income 406 140 Dividend income 3 2 Income (loss) before income taxes 2,739 9,794 Income tax benefit (expense) (852 ) (2,792 ) Net income (loss) 1,887 7,002 Net (income) loss attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interest – (1,573 ) Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders $ 1,887 $ 5,429 Basic and diluted earnings per share: Net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted $ 0.02 $ 0.06 Cash dividends declared per common share, basic and diluted $ 0.03 $ 0.03 Weighted average common shares outstanding, basic 86,522,378 85,041,628 Weighted average common shares outstanding, diluted 88,630,216 86,986,581

Entravision Communications Corporation Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands; unaudited) March 31, December 31, 2022 2021 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 126,574 $ 185,094 Marketable securities 85,010 – Restricted cash 749 749 Trade receivables, net of allowance for doubtful accounts 173,419 201,747 Assets held for sale 1,963 1,963 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 36,341 18,925 Total current assets 424,056 408,478 Property and equipment, net 60,174 62,498 Intangible assets subject to amortization, net 61,476 64,034 Intangible assets not subject to amortization 209,053 209,053 Goodwill 71,708 71,708 Deferred income taxes 1,462 1,462 Operating leases right of use asset 25,596 25,582 Other assets 8,084 8,527 Total assets $ 861,609 $ 851,342 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities Current maturities of long-term debt $ 4,947 $ 4,903 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 222,610 212,655 Operating lease liabilities 6,808 7,304 Total current liabilities 234,365 224,862 Long-term debt, less current maturities, net of unamortized debt issuance costs 206,816 207,416 Long-term operating lease liabilities 21,505 20,988 Other long-term liabilities 79,076 72,930 Deferred income taxes 68,092 68,220 Total liabilities 609,854 594,416 Stockholders’ equity Class A common stock 6 6 Class B common stock 2 2 Class U common stock 1 1 Additional paid-in capital 773,613 780,388 Accumulated deficit (520,607 ) (522,494 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (1,260 ) (977 ) Total stockholders’ equity 251,755 256,926 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 861,609 $ 851,342

Entravision Communications Corporation Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (In thousands; unaudited) Three-Month Period Ended March 31, 2022 2021 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income (loss) $ 1,887 $ 7,002 Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 6,395 5,184 Impairment charge — 1,326 Deferred income taxes (359 ) 2,987 Non-cash interest 280 139 Amortization of syndication contracts 116 119 Payments on syndication contracts (118 ) (124 ) Non-cash stock-based compensation 2,573 1,071 (Gain) loss on disposal of property and equipment (151 ) — Change in fair value of contingent consideration 5,100 — Changes in assets and liabilities: (Increase) decrease in accounts receivable 29,380 9,927 (Increase) decrease in prepaid expenses and other assets (2,405 ) 1,177 Increase (decrease) in accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities 10,521 (5,356 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 53,219 23,452 Cash flows from investing activities: Proceeds from sale of property and equipment and intangibles 164 — Purchases of property and equipment (1,547 ) (1,838 ) Purchases of marketable securities (85,517 ) — Proceeds from marketable securities — 12,120 Net cash provided by investing activities (86,900 ) 10,282 Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from stock option exercises 218 — Tax payments related to shares withheld for share-based compensation plans (257 ) (9 ) Payments on long-term debt (750 ) (750 ) Dividends paid (2,167 ) (2,126 ) Repurchase of Class A common stock (7,142 ) — Payment of contingent consideration (14,730 ) — Principal payments under finance lease obligation (10 ) — Net cash used in financing activities (24,838 ) (2,885 ) Effect of exchange rates on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (1 ) (24 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (58,520 ) 30,825 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash: Beginning 185,843 119,911 Ending $ 127,323 $ 150,736

Entravision Communications Corporation Reconciliation of Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA to Cash Flows From Operating Activities (In thousands; unaudited) The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is operating cash flow. A reconciliation of this non-GAAP measure to cash flows from operating activities for each of the periods presented is as follows: Three-Month Period Ended March 31, 2022 2021 Consolidated adjusted EBITDA (1) $ 18,113 $ 14,195 EBITDA attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interest – 2,837 Interest expense (1,836 ) (1,717 ) Interest income 406 140 Dividend income 3 2 Income tax expense (852 ) (2,792 ) Amortization of syndication contracts (116 ) (119 ) Payments on syndication contracts 118 124 Non-cash stock-based compensation included in direct operating expenses (958 ) (316 ) Non-cash stock-based compensation included in corporate expenses (1,615 ) (755 ) Depreciation and amortization (6,395 ) (5,184 ) Change in fair value of contingent consideration (5,100 ) – Impairment charge – (1,326 ) Other operating gain (loss) 119 1,913 Net (income) loss attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interest – (1,573 ) Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders 1,887 5,429 Depreciation and amortization 6,395 5,184 Impairment charge – 1,326 Deferred income taxes (359 ) 2,987 Non-cash interest 280 139 Amortization of syndication contracts 116 119 Payments on syndication contracts (118 ) (124 ) Non-cash stock-based compensation 2,573 1,071 (Gain) loss on disposal of property and equipment (151 ) – Change in fair value of contingent consideration 5,100 – Net income (loss) attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interest – 1,573 Changes in assets and liabilities: (Increase) decrease in accounts receivable 29,380 9,927 (Increase) decrease in prepaid expenses and other assets (2,405 ) 1,177 Increase (decrease) in accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities 10,521 (5,356 ) Cash flows from operating activities 53,219 23,452

Contacts

Christopher T. Young



Chief Financial Officer



Entravision Communications Corporation



310-447-3870

Kimberly Esterkin



ADDO Investor Relations



310-829-5400



evc@addo.com

