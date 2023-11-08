Home Business Wire Entravision Announces Participation in the 2023 Southwest IDEAS Conference
Business Wire

Entravision Announces Participation in the 2023 Southwest IDEAS Conference

di Business Wire

SANTA MONICA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Entravision (NYSE: EVC), a leading global advertising solutions, media and technology company, today announced Chris Young, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer, will present at the 2023 Southwest IDEAS Conference to be held November 15-16, 2023, at The Statler Dallas Hotel in Texas. Management is scheduled to present on Wednesday, November 15th at 8:00 a.m. CT and will participate in meetings with investors throughout the day.


The presentation will be webcast live over the Internet, and links to the live webcast and replay will be available on Entravision’s Investor Relations website at investor.entravision.com.

About Entravision Communications Corporation

Entravision is a global advertising solutions, media and technology company. Over the past three decades, we have strategically evolved into a digital powerhouse, expertly connecting brands to consumers in the U.S., Latin America, Europe, Asia and Africa. Our digital segment, the company’s largest by revenue, offers a full suite of end-to-end advertising services in 40 countries. We have commercial partnerships with Meta, X Corp. (formerly known as Twitter), TikTok, and Spotify, and marketers can use our Smadex and other platforms to deliver targeted advertising to audiences around the globe. In the U.S., we maintain a diversified portfolio of television and radio stations that target Hispanic audiences and complement our global digital services. Entravision remains the largest affiliate group of the Univision and UniMás television networks. Shares of Entravision Class A Common Stock trade on the NYSE under ticker: EVC. Learn more about our offerings at entravision.com or connect with us on LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contacts

Christopher T. Young

Chief Financial Officer

Entravision

310-447-3870

Kimberly Orlando

Addo Investor Relations

310-829-5400

evc@addo.com

Articoli correlati

Croissant Launches Google Chrome Extension, Providing Shoppers with Guaranteed Buybacks™ of up to 75% on Over 1 Million Items at Major Fashion Brands and...

Business Wire Business Wire -
Shoppers can now opt-in to Croissant Guaranteed Buybacks™ on leading sites, including Neiman Marcus, Reformation, Nike, and LululemonNEW YORK...
Continua a leggere

Quickbase Delivered A 315% Return on Investment Over Three Years, According to Independent TEI Study

Business Wire Business Wire -
Dynamic Work Management platform improved employee productivity, reduced wasteful IT and operational spending, and accelerated customer revenueBOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Quickbase, the dynamic...
Continua a leggere

Report: Calendly’s State of Scheduling 2023 Shows AI Intrigue as Productive Meetings Deemed Essential

Business Wire Business Wire -
64% of workers at large companies have never used AI tools for productivity, yet 94% are curious 1 in 4...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

Iscriviti alla newsletter

© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php