Entravision Announces Participation in NobleCon19 – Noble Capital Markets’ 19th Annual Emerging Growth Equity Conference

SANTA MONICA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Entravision (NYSE: EVC), a leading global advertising solutions, media and technology company, today announced its participation in NobleCon19, Noble Capital Markets’ 19th Annual Emerging Growth Equity Conference, to be held December 3-5, 2023, in Boca Raton, FL. Chris Young, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer, is scheduled to present on Monday, December 4th, 2023 at 11:30 a.m. ET and will participate in meetings with investors throughout the day.


A high-definition video webcast of the presentation will be available the following day on Entravision’s Investor Relations website at investor.entravision.com.

About Entravision Communications Corporation

Entravision is a global advertising solutions, media and technology company. Over the past three decades, we have strategically evolved into a digital powerhouse, expertly connecting brands to consumers in the U.S., Latin America, Europe, Asia and Africa. Our digital segment, the company’s largest by revenue, offers a full suite of end-to-end advertising services in 40 countries. We have commercial partnerships with Meta, X Corp. (formerly known as Twitter), TikTok, and Spotify, and marketers can use our Smadex and other platforms to deliver targeted advertising to audiences around the globe. In the U.S., we maintain a diversified portfolio of television and radio stations that target Hispanic audiences and complement our global digital services. Entravision remains the largest affiliate group of the Univision and UniMás television networks. Shares of Entravision Class A Common Stock trade on the NYSE under ticker: EVC. Learn more about our offerings at entravision.com or connect with us on LinkedIn and Facebook.

