Entravision and Match Media Group Partner Across Africa

SANTA MONICA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Entravision (NYSE: EVC), a leading global advertising solutions, media and technology company, announced today that its African based digital business unit has become the exclusive sales partner in Africa of Match Media Group, the group that powers advertising for brands including Tinder, OkCupid and Match.









Match Group is on a mission to spark meaningful connections for every single person in the world. Founded 25 years ago, Match pioneered the concept of online dating and continues to foster innovation in the online dating industry. With more than 20 offices around the world, the company operates several iconic brands under its portfolio including Match, OkCupid, Tinder, and The League. Today, hundreds of millions of singles have found a meaningful connection using Match Group services.

“This partnership with Match Media Group reinforces our commitment to advertisers to connect brands to consumers through local strategic support, creative expertise and a suite of innovative advertising opportunities on the platform,” said Julian Jordaan, President of Entravision Africa. “Globally, we’re seeing a dating renaissance, with online dating now being the most common way that singles are making new connections. We’re thrilled to be partnered with Match Media Group in Africa to connect consumers to brands in an authentic and relevant way.”

As the exclusive sales partner to Match Media Group across the African continent, Entravision has created a dedicated local team of experts based in South Africa to provide businesses with the tools crucial to sales growth, while also assisting customers in deploying their advertising investments more efficiently across their digital technologies.

About Entravision

Entravision (NYSE: EVC) is a global advertising solutions, media and technology company. Over the past three decades, we have strategically evolved into a digital powerhouse, expertly connecting brands to consumers in the U.S., Latin America, Europe, Asia and Africa. Our digital segment, the company’s largest by revenue, offers a full suite of end-to-end advertising services in 40 countries. We have commercial partnerships with Meta, X Corp. (formerly known as Twitter), TikTok, and Spotify, and marketers can use our Smadex and other platforms to deliver targeted advertising to audiences around the globe. In the U.S., we maintain a diversified portfolio of television and radio stations that target Hispanic audiences and complement our global digital services. Entravision remains the largest affiliate group of the Univision and UniMás television networks. Shares of Entravision Class A Common Stock trade on the NYSE under ticker: EVC. Learn more about our offerings at entravision.com or connect with us on LinkedIn and Facebook.

About Match Group

Match Group (NASDAQ: MTCH), through its portfolio companies, is a leading provider of digital technologies designed to help people make meaningful connections. Our global portfolio of brands includes Tinder®, Hinge®, Match®, Meetic®, OkCupid®, Pairs™, PlentyOfFish®, Azar®, Hakuna™, and more, each built to increase our users’ likelihood of connecting with others. Through our trusted brands, we provide tailored services to meet the varying preferences of our users. Our services are available in over 40 languages to our users all over the world.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements, which are included in accordance with the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, may involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company’s actual results and performance in future periods to be materially different from any future results or performance suggested by the forward-looking statements in this press release. Although the Company believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that actual results will not differ materially from these expectations, and the Company disclaims any duty to update any forward-looking statements made by the Company. From time to time, these risks, uncertainties and other factors are discussed in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Contacts

Entravision in Africa

Matthew Banner



matthew.banner@entravision.com

www.entravisionafrica.com

Investors:

Kimberly Orlando



ADDO Investor Relations



310-829-5400



evc@addo.com