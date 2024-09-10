Entravision, AltaMed Health Services, and BSP Research Unveil 2024 National Latino Tracking Poll to Shape Election Insights

Weekly survey offers exclusive, real-time data on Latino voter priorities ahead of November election

SANTA MONICA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Entravision, in partnership with AltaMed Health Services and BSP Research, announces the launch of the 2024 National Latino Tracking Poll, beginning September 11, 2024. This timely initiative will provide critical insights into the political perspectives and engagement of Latino voters as the November election approaches.





“Entravision is committed to amplifying the voices of the Latino community, and this poll is an essential tool for understanding the political landscape as it relates to Latino voters,” said Michael Christenson, CEO of Entravision. “By partnering with AltaMed and BSP Research, we are offering a unique resource for candidates, organizations, media, and voters to see how key issues and candidates resonate with Latino voters.”

“At AltaMed, we recognize that healthcare and civic engagement are deeply intertwined, especially within the Latino community. We understand that access to healthcare and social determinants of health are linked to policy, politics, and elections and that’s why we launched our My Vote. My Health. initiative,” said Cástulo de la Rocha, President and CEO of AltaMed. “Nearly 80% of the patients we serve are Latino and our partnership allows us to hear from our community in real time, and ensure that policy makers and candidates address the healthcare and social determinant issues that are most important to Latinos.”

My Vote. My Health. was launched by AltaMed to mobilize patients, families, and residents in their Southern California service areas to address the social and political determinants of health. My Vote. My Health. partners with other community healthcare providers and local civic engagement organizations to help increase Latino civic participation to improve the quality of life of underserved and underrepresented communities.

As the only weekly national poll focused specifically on Latino voters, the survey will track the opinions of 500 registered Latino voters each week over an 8-week period, ending right before the November election. Participants will be asked about a range of political topics, including voting intentions, key issue support or opposition, healthcare concerns, and candidate favorability in both presidential and senate races. Each survey will include approximately 45 questions.

The first set of results will be released on September 18, 2024, with weekly updates every Monday thereafter continuing through Election Day. This poll will offer a real-time view of the issues and candidates most important to Latino voters.

To mark the launch, a virtual press event via zoom will be held on September 18, 2024 at 1pm ET/10am PT, where leaders from Entravision, AltaMed, and BSP Research will discuss key insights from the first results and answer media questions.

For more information about or to participate in the virtual press event, please email pressevent@entravision.com.

About Entravision Communications Corporation

Entravision (NYSE: EVC) is a media and advertising technology company. Our broadcast properties include the largest television affiliate group of the Univision and UniMás television networks and one of the largest groups of primarily Spanish-language radio stations in the United States, providing our customers with substantial access and engagement opportunities in the top U.S. Hispanic markets. Smadex, our programmatic ad purchasing platform enables customers, primarily mobile app developers, to purchase advertising electronically and manage data-driven advertising campaigns. Learn more about our offerings at entravision.com.

About AltaMed Health Services

AltaMed understands that when people have health care that looks at their individual health needs and respects their cultural preferences; they grow healthy—and help their families do the same. So we’re delivering complete medical services to communities across Southern California. Since 1969, our team of qualified multicultural and bilingual professionals—from these same communities—has focused on eliminating barriers to primary care services, senior care programs, and even essential community services. With more than 60 accredited health centers and service facilities, we remain committed and ready to help you grow healthy at any age.

About AltaMed Health Services My Vote. My Health.

My Vote. My Health. is a campaign led by AltaMed Health Services, one of the nation’s largest federally qualified community health centers, to mobilize patients, families and residents in our Southern California service areas to address the social and political determinants of health. My Vote. My Health. partners with other community healthcare providers and local civic engagement organizations to help increase Latino civic participation to improve the quality of life of underserved and underrepresented communities locally and across California.

About BSP Research

BSP Research is a Latino-owned polling, research and analytics firm headquartered in Los Angeles, California, and directed by four PhD-holding political scientists.

Contacts

Marcelo Gaete, EVP, Public and Government Relations, Entravision



mgaete@entravision.com

Christina Sanchez, Vice President, Public Affairs, AltaMed



chsanchez@altamed.org