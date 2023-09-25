Enterra Solutions Recognized with Seven Best-In-Class Distinctions in POI’s 2023 Enterprise Planning Vendor Panorama

Enterra is the sole recipient of “Best-in-Class” award distinction in the System of Intelligence and Strategic WarGaming Categories

PRINCETON, N.J. & CAMBRIDGE, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Enterra Solutions, the leader in autonomous value-chain optimization, planning, and decision-making solutions, today announced it received seven Best-in-Class (BIC) award distinctions in the Promotion Optimization Institute’s (POI) Enterprise Planning (EPx) Vendor Panorama. This year, Enterra was uniquely recognized in two new functionality categories and was the sole recipient of the System of Intelligence and Strategic War Gaming distinctions. Enterra also received more BIC distinctions in analytically focused categories than any other solution provider assessed.









“ It is an honor to be recognized by POI in seven functionality distinctions, including the newly implemented Generative AI and System of Intelligence functionalities,” said Stephen DeAngelis, Founder and CEO of Enterra Solutions. “ While many organizations are still in a discovery and trial period with AI and Generative AI, Enterra Solutions and its clients have benefited from these powerful capabilities for years. This is a tremendous team achievement which further supports the unique market positioning and the technological lead-to-market we’ve secured through Enterra’s superior solution capabilities.”

Each year, POI recognizes solution vendors that achieve excellence in the fields of end-to-end enterprise planning, analytics, modelling, and growth management. Enterra Solutions received Best-In-Class functionality distinctions in the following seven categories:

System of Intelligence (sole winner) : Cross-enterprise analysis and control systems that overarch the data and process layers of established transactional Systems of Record. The system autonomously performs end-to-end optimization, planning, and decision-making at scale and with speed to market, all while demonstrating human-like intelligence and reasoning.

(sole winner) Cross-enterprise analysis and control systems that overarch the data and process layers of established transactional Systems of Record. The system autonomously performs end-to-end optimization, planning, and decision-making at scale and with speed to market, all while demonstrating human-like intelligence and reasoning. Strategic War Gaming (sole winner) : Utilizes new frontier modeling to run what-if scenarios to the multi-dimensions of: category, competition, consumer, manufacturer, and retailer considerations to enable enterprise, brand, and retailer strategies and gain a competitive advantage.

(sole winner) Utilizes new frontier modeling to run what-if scenarios to the multi-dimensions of: category, competition, consumer, manufacturer, and retailer considerations to enable enterprise, brand, and retailer strategies and gain a competitive advantage. RGM Suite: RGM process, analytics, and services enable the cross-functional practice of revenue growth management; advancing the 5 pillars of RGM–specifically in the areas of pricing strategy and analysis, promotion strategy and effectiveness, trade architecture-pay for performance, mix management and assortment.

RGM process, analytics, and services enable the cross-functional practice of revenue growth management; advancing the 5 pillars of RGM–specifically in the areas of pricing strategy and analysis, promotion strategy and effectiveness, trade architecture-pay for performance, mix management and assortment. Generative AI: Creates synthetic data to build more robust and trustworthy AI models. Increases user adoption of the RGM tools and analysis and improves their effectiveness by solving data issues and enhancing insights.

Creates synthetic data to build more robust and trustworthy AI models. Increases user adoption of the RGM tools and analysis and improves their effectiveness by solving data issues and enhancing insights. Enterprise Planning IBP/S&OP Capabilities : Sales volume planning inputs that flow into the demand planning/forecast/Integrated Business Planning (IBP) process.

: Sales volume planning inputs that flow into the demand planning/forecast/Integrated Business Planning (IBP) process. HQ Analytics & Insights: Analytics focused on the headquarter user and key insights around promotion, pricing, and optimization.

Analytics focused on the headquarter user and key insights around promotion, pricing, and optimization. RGM Supply Chain Connectivity: RGM capabilities specifically designed from a product deployment and supply chain perspective with capabilities such as ensuring supply is available for promotion.

POI analyzed 16 vendors across 23 functionality categories to determine its 2023 EPx Vendor Panorama.



About Enterra Solutions

Enterra Solutions, LLC, helps the world’s leading brands and organizations unlock growth and profit by delivering unique insights at unprecedented speeds and with verifiable accuracy. Our breakthrough Autonomous Decision Science platform closes critical market gaps by combining a human-like reasoning and trusted generative AI with explanatory mathematics and real-world optimization capabilities to uncover previously unrealizable value across the value chain and orchestrate enterprise-wide optimization, planning, and decision-making through the Enterra System of Intelligence™. By combining our proprietary technology with our client’s industry, company, and functional knowledge, Enterra responds to market changes dynamically, systematically, and at market speed—transforming businesses into Intelligent Enterprise.

