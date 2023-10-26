Enterprises See Technology, Workplace Services Critical for Success, ISG Study Says

ISG Digital Business Summit in Orlando will feature Marsh, Citigroup, Walgreens and more on technologies and solutions for future-ready businesses

Technology is critical to the workplace and customer experience, enterprise leaders say, but only 15 percent of the respondents to the 2023 ISG Buyer Behavior Research – Future Workplace Study from leading global technology research and advisory firm Information Services Group (ISG) say they are extremely confident their current approach will be adequate for the near future. They are looking to workplace services solutions to bridge the gap.





The interdependent solutions and business technologies that drive customer and employee experience, digital marketing and ESG initiatives will be the focus of the ISG Digital Business Summit, November 1–3, at the Margaritaville Resort in Orlando, Florida. The event will feature speakers from Marsh, Citigroup, Walgreens, Northwestern Mutual, Orange Business, RS Eden, United Bank, Polysleep and more.

“Enterprises need to enable secure, seamless delivery and customer experience to succeed,” said Iain Fisher, global Future of Work lead for ISG and co-host of the ISG Digital Business Summit. “The future of digital business is in implementing technology-driven business models that cut time to market, enhance the employee experience, produce meaningful data insights and improve sustainability in a cohesive and value-added way.”

Priya Nathan, a vice president at leading insurance broker and risk advisor Marsh, will join ISG’s Prashant Kelker at the event for an industry spotlight interview on the business implications of AI and strategies for managing risks. A second industry spotlight interview will feature Pritesh Gandhi, former head of digital at Air Canada, on the transformative impact AI, machine learning and generative AI (genAI) will have on customer experiences.

A panel discussion, “Your Data Journey & The Customer Journey,” will ask Michael Gillman, senior director, business systems at audio electronics manufacturer Harman; Sachin Kothari, former vice president and chief privacy officer of Johnson Controls, and Karan Thaker, lead design strategist for CX at Northwestern Mutual, how enterprises should incorporate data, analytics and AI into customer loyalty and acquisition strategies. Dr. Lorenzo C. Hines, Sr., global SVP of Information Technology at Citigroup, will participate in the industry spotlight discussion on “The Business Quest for Growth Through Talent,” on employee value propositions that create growth.

“Enterprises know they need practical information and a plan for cutting-edge technologies,” said Anay Nawathe, ISG cloud delivery lead and co-host of the ISG Digital Business Summit. “When implemented strategically, technologies like enterprise-grade AI, genAI, conversational bots and metaverse will revolutionize business functions by automating and enhancing decision-making processes, analyzing massive volumes of data, generating insights and proposing strategic directions or solutions.”

Another panel discussion, ”Generative AI – Can you See the Future From Here?,” will include Raja Chaudhuri, board chair, RS Eden; Stephen Ma, chief architect, Walgreens; Rajesh Rajappan, senior vice president of transformation, Hitachi Vantara, and Yael Swerdlow, CEO and founder of Maestro Games, SPC, sharing the AI and ML technologies they are exploring and how they expect them to enable business objectives.

In the “Latest Trends in Digital Business-Driven Cost Optimization” panel, Ron Burley, branch operations manager, United Bank; Jeremiah Curvers, CFO, Polysleep; Ed Hansen, partner, Nelson Mullins, and Mal Vivek, president of digital transformation strategy firm Zeb, will advise audience members on how to use cost optimization and digital transformation to reengineer their technology and business operations for sustainable savings without compromising customer experience, quality or security.

The ISG Startup Challenge will feature Subbu Rama, CEO of AI-powered identity security and lifecycle experience platform BalkanID, and Alex Hamberger, director of strategic accounts at live, remote video support and inspection platform Blitzz, pitching their innovative solutions to a panel of judges before the audience votes on which technology they would implement in their own organizations.

The ISG Digital Business Summit is sponsored by Orange Business, Unisys, Harman, Hitachi Vantara, Kyndryl, Zeb, DigitalEx, IBM, Rackspace Technology, Simform and Xebia. CIOInsights, CIOReview, CIO Tech World, Artificial Intelligence and Applications and the Technology Business Management (TBM) Council are media partners.

Additional information and registration are available on the event website.

