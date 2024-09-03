Enterprise Connect AI’s Networking Hall Features Innovative Products to Improve AI for Enterprise Growth

Event Takes Place October 1-2 in Santa Clara, CA





SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Enterprise Connect AI, a two-day Summit to help IT leaders learn how AI can help make their end users more productive, contact centers more profitable, customer experiences more powerful and IT operations more cost-effective, will feature innovative products in the Networking Hall. View the sponsors and exhibitors here. Enterprise Connect AI takes place October 1-2 at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, CA, with a welcome reception on September 30. Click here to register to attend Enterprise Connect AI.

Enterprise Connect AI sponsors include:

Diamond Sponsors: RingCentral and Webex by Cisco

Platinum Sponsors: AudioCodes, Cognigy, Google and Nextiva

Gold Sponsors: Bandwidth, Dialpad, Genesys, Sand Technologies and Zoom

Silver Sponsors: Adam.ai, Deepgram, MiaRec, Inc., NICE, SecureLogix and Verizon

Start up Zone: Trusst AI

Eric Krapf, General Manager, Enterprise Connect said, “Our Networking Hall will feature the latest AI technology must-haves. Attendees will have the opportunity to discover products that can help IT professionals identify the best AI solutions to improve their enterprise IT strategies.”

In the Networking Hall, attendees will also have the opportunity to meet with peers at networking events including a tapas-themed Welcome reception on September 30 featuring food, drink and vibrant Spanish music, and a Networking reception on October 1 featuring live Bluegrass music and savory BBQ.

To register to attend Enterprise Connect AI, click here.

For media registration click here.

For additional information on exhibition or sponsorship opportunities, contact Will Wise at will.wise@informa.com.

Stay connected with Enterprise Connect AI on X, LinkedIn, YouTube, Facebook and Instagram.

About Enterprise Connect



For more than 30 years, Enterprise Connect has been the leading conference and exhibition for enterprise communications and customer experience in North America. Enterprise Connect brings corporate IT decision makers together with the industry’s vendors, analysts and consultants to focus on the issues central to enterprise communications. Enterprise Connect also serves the community with a weekly email newsletter and other digital products. For more information, visit enterpriseconnect.com. Enterprise Connect is brought to you by Informa Tech.

About Informa Tech



Informa Tech is a leading provider of market insight and market access to the global business technology community. Through in-depth expertise and an engaged audience community, Informa Tech helps business professionals make better technology decisions and marketers reach the most powerful tech buyers and influencers in the world. Across its portfolio of over 100+ trusted brands, Informa Tech has over 1000 industry experts, including over 400 research analysts and consultants in global research group Omdia, and a monthly audience reach of over 125 million. Informa Tech is a division of FTSE 100 company Informa plc.

Contacts

Meryl Franzman



Enterprise Connect



Meryl.franzman@informa.com