Enterprise Connect AI Unveils Conference Program, Announces Walmart Keynote

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Enterprise Connect AI, a two-day Summit to help IT leaders learn how AI can help make their end users more productive, contact centers more profitable, customer experiences more powerful and IT operations more cost-effective, today unveils the conference program and the Walmart keynote. Enterprise Connect AI takes place October 1-2 at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, CA, with a welcome reception on September 30. Click here to register to attend Enterprise Connect AI.

David Glick, SVP, Enterprise Business Services of Walmart will deliver a keynote address. Glick has over 20 years of experience in enterprise tech, product development, system architecture and logistics and fulfillment tech. He leads enterprise systems, including People Technology Modernization, Finance Tech, Associate Digital Experience (ADE) and Shared Services, that enable Walmart to spend smartly, act digitally and build trust with associates and shareholders. Before joining Walmart, Glick served as the chief technology officer for Flexe, a logistics and supply chain technology provider. There, he was responsible for building the foundational technology that allows for an open logistics network to optimize the delivery of goods. Prior, he was vice president of fulfillment and logistics tech for Amazon, where he was responsible for all the technology inside the walls of Amazon’s fulfillment centers, as well as the founding tech vice president of Amazon Logistics.

“We’re excited to have David Glick from Walmart deliver a keynote address. His insights will help our attendees understand how AI is driving transformative change in enterprise organizations,” said Eric Krapf, General Manager, Enterprise Connect. “At Enterprise Connect AI we will help our enterprise attendees get prepared and move forward with AI at the fastest pace that’s compatible with an enterprise’s compliance and ROI imperatives.”

The Enterprise Connect AI Conference Program will provide up-to-the-minute, in-depth, vendor-neutral content via three conference tracks – CX, Productivity, and IT Management – to help tech leaders leverage AI to advance their careers and enterprises.

Critical topics to be covered include:

Finding Gen AI Use Cases that Deliver Real Value

Building Your Strategic AI Roadmap

Gen AI-based Personal Assistants: Straight Talk on Value and Use Cases

The Top 10 Applications for CX, and Where They Deliver Value

Working with Your Enterprise’s AI Governance Team

Building an AI Culture

AI and the Edge: How AI Will Impact Your Network and Compute Architecture

Using AI in Communications/IT Systems Management

Click here to view the conference program. More sessions will be added in the coming weeks.

Enterprise Connect AI will also offer a Networking Hall that will feature technology providers leading the way in developing AI-based capabilities enterprises need to compete.

Enterprise Connect AI sponsors include: Diamond Sponsor: RingCentral; Platinum Sponsors: AudioCodes, Cognigy, and Google; Gold Sponsor: Bandwidth; and Silver Sponsors: NICE and SecureLogix.

