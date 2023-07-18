Enteligent Secures One of 12 Spots in Coveted ESG Impact Innovation Program for 2023

Enteligent stood out from over 300 applicants from 40 countries to earn a spot in a program designed to help large corporations meet their ESG targets

MORGAN HILL, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Enteligent Inc., a developer of solar power optimization and electric vehicle (EV) solar charging technologies that delivers more of the clean solar energy you generate and dramatically reduces cost, was one of 12 companies from over 300 applicants selected for ESG Impact 2023 run by RealTechX, the programs arm of leading real asset investor Taronga Ventures. This recognition was primarily attributed to Enteligent’s whole-systems approach, specifically designed to optimize solar energy efficiency.





In RealTechX’s fifth program, ESG Impact in 2023 pinpoints emerging technology companies that can achieve sustained growth and scale through deep partner collaboration, mentoring, and investment opportunities. It aims to maximize their environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) impacts. It is backed by nine global real asset corporates, including APG, CapitaLand, CBRE, Dexus, International Towers, ISPT, Ivanhoé Cambridge, PGIM Real Estate and Vicinity Centres. Taronga Ventures is one of the world’s leading technology investors focused on driving innovation across real asset sectors such as real estate and infrastructure.

“Enteligent was selected because they have a clear product-market fit and a well-rounded executive team that has consistently shown they know how to execute on their vision,” said Julian Kezelman, Innovation Director at Taronga Ventures. “Our partners have expressed an increased interest in rooftop solar installations and EV parking lot chargers, in particular for retail and industrial assets, and Enteligent’s ability to develop two products that are leading the industry in maximizing solar energy efficiency was a key factor in our selection.”

Enteligent’s Hybrid DC Bi-Directional Fast EV Charger can supply 25 KW of fast DC-DC solar charging three times faster than AC Level 2 EV chargers, and its convenient design means companies can easily integrate EV charging into their parking structures. The EV chargers could play an essential role in corporate ESG missions because they facilitate convenient and affordable daytime charging direct from on-site solar generation, fostering a fundamental shift in energy consumption habits so solar power is leveraged when it is locally generated and readily available.

For corporations working to integrate rooftop solar installations into their energy supply, the Enteligent NMax Rapid Shutdown Device with Optimization dynamically switches in and out of optimization mode when required, resulting in an average of 10% higher electricity yield from a typical rooftop solar installation. By offering the technology at a competitive price point without requiring a proprietary communications network, Enteligent has leveled the playing field, providing large corporations with more options when choosing a solar provider.

Enteligent CEO Sean Burke said: “Enteligent offers two solutions that will help large corporations reduce their reliance on fossil fuels, helping them lower their utility bills and help incentivize employees to make a shift towards green EV alternatives. ESG strategies are an important tool for the private sector to make sure they contribute to the global fight against climate change, and both of Enteligent’s core products will help them meet their sustainability goals.”

About Enteligent

Enteligent is a California-based developer of smart solar power optimization and solar EV charging technologies that dramatically increase energy utilization, improve returns on energy investments and enable critical paradigm shifts in how we use energy for the upcoming green electrification revolution. Enteligent’s NMax photovoltaic module power optimizers use smart digital technology to dynamically adjust when to optimize and provide panel-level monitoring data, resulting in greater rooftop yield, more energy harvesting and higher system reliability. Enteligent’s bidirectional DC solar EV chargers enable direct electrification from clean energy to charge faster and more efficiently, recouping up to 25% of the electricity lost by traditional means. Learn more about Enteligent at: https://enteligent.com/

About Taronga Ventures

Taronga Ventures is one of the world’s leading technology investors focused on driving innovation across real asset sectors such as real estate and infrastructure. The group consists of the RealTech Ventures funds, the RealTechX innovation programs, and Taronga Advisory, which provides institutional real asset owners and operator strategic advice on critical areas of sustainability and technology. Taronga Ventures’ funds are backed by leading global institutional investors and major real asset owners and operators. Taronga Ventures covers markets across Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe and the Middle East. Learn more about Taronga Ventures.

