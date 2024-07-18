Entegris to Report Results for Second Quarter of 2024 on Wednesday, July 31, 2024

Home Business Wire Entegris to Report Results for Second Quarter of 2024 on Wednesday, July...
BILLERICA, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENTG), will release its financial results for the second quarter of 2024, before the opening of the market on Wednesday, July 31, 2024. A teleconference with management is scheduled for the same day at 9:00am ET.


Participants should dial + 1-800-225-9448 or 1-203-518-9708 and reference Conference ID: ENTGQ224. Participants are asked to dial-in 5 to 10 minutes prior to the start of the call. For the live webcast and replay of the call, please Click Here.

ABOUT ENTEGRIS

Entegris is a leading supplier of advanced materials and process solutions for the semiconductor and other high-tech industries. Entegris has approximately 8,000 employees throughout its global operations and is ISO 9001 certified. It has manufacturing, customer service and/or research facilities in the United States, Canada, China, Germany, Israel, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, and Taiwan. Additional information can be found at www.entegris.com.

Contacts

Entegris, Inc.

Bill Seymour

VP of Investor Relations, Treasury & Communications

+ 1 952 556 1844

bill.seymour@entegris.com

