Entegris to Report Results for Fourth Quarter of 2022 on Tuesday, February 14, 2023

BILLERICA, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENTG), will release its financial results for the fourth quarter of 2022, before the opening of the market on Tuesday, February 14, 2023. A teleconference with management is scheduled for the same day at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

Participants should dial +1 323-994-2093 or 1-888-204-4368 referencing confirmation passcode 3262739. Participants are asked to dial-in 5 to 10 minutes prior to the start of the call. For a replay of the call, please Click Here using passcode 3262739. The call-in audio replay will be available starting at 12:00pm, February 14, 2023 Eastern Time (US & Canada).

ABOUT ENTEGRIS

Entegris is a world-class supplier of advanced materials and process solutions for the semiconductor and other high-tech industries. Entegris has approximately 10,000 employees throughout its global operations and is ISO 9001 certified. It has manufacturing, customer service and/or research facilities in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Israel, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, and Taiwan. Additional information can be found at www.entegris.com.

Contacts

Entegris, Inc.



Bill Seymour



VP of Investor Relations, Treasury & Communications



+ 1 952 556 1844



bill.seymour@entegris.com