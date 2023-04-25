Entegris to Report Results for First Quarter of 2023 on Thursday, May 11, 2023

BILLERICA, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENTG), will release its financial results for the first quarter of 2023, before the opening of the market on Thursday, May 11, 2023. A teleconference with management is scheduled for the same day at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

Participants should dial +1 800-245-3047 or +1 203-518-9765 referencing Conference ID: ENTGQ123. Participants are asked to dial-in 5 to 10 minutes prior to the start of the call. For the live webcast and replay of the call, please Click Here.

ABOUT ENTEGRIS

Entegris is a leading supplier of advanced materials and process solutions for the semiconductor and other high-tech industries. Entegris has approximately 9,000 employees throughout its global operations and is ISO 9001 certified. It has manufacturing, customer service and/or research facilities in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, and the United Kingdom. Additional information can be found at www.entegris.com.

