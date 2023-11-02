Entegris Reports Results for Third Quarter of 2023

Third-quarter revenue of $888 million, decreased 11% from prior year and 1% sequentially

Third-quarter GAAP diluted EPS of $0.22

Third-quarter non-GAAP diluted EPS of $0.68

BILLERICA, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENTG), today reported its financial results for the Company’s third quarter ended September 30, 2023. Third-quarter sales were $888.2 million, a decrease of 11% from the same quarter last year. Third-quarter GAAP net income was $33.2 million, or $0.22 income per diluted share, which included $15.9 million of goodwill impairment related to the sale of the Electronic Chemicals business, $51.2 million of amortization of intangible assets, $10.3 million of integration costs related to the acquisition of CMC Materials and $5.7 million of other net costs. Non-GAAP net income was $103.6 million for the third quarter and non-GAAP earnings per diluted share was $0.68.





Bertrand Loy, Entegris’ president and chief executive officer, said: “The Entegris team delivered another quarter of solid results and execution, in what remains a challenging industry environment. Our revenue was down 1 percent sequentially, in line with expectations, and we continued to enjoy growth in product lines that are of increasing importance to our customers.”

Mr. Loy added: “During the quarter, we made great progress on key commitments and initiatives. The CMC Materials integration is largely complete, we have divested three non-core businesses so far this year, and we are focused on improving our cash flow to rapidly pay down our outstanding debt. In addition, last week, we submitted an application for Chips Act funding for our new Colorado Springs facility, which will be critical to strengthen the U.S. domestic semiconductor ecosystem.”

Mr. Loy added: “The semiconductor industry has likely reached a bottom in terms of utilization rates. However, the timing of the industry recovery continues to be uncertain. In this environment, we are effectively managing costs in the short-term, while making critical investments for the future. The long-term growth prospects for the semiconductor industry remain intact and the industry is entering a period of unprecedented technology change and device complexity. These trends are very favorable for Entegris, because our value proposition is unique and increasingly integral to our customers’ roadmaps, especially in the areas of materials science, materials purity, and end-to-end solutions. This will ultimately translate into rapidly expanding content per wafer and superior growth for Entegris.”

Quarterly Financial Results Summary (in thousands, except percentages and per share data) GAAP Results September 30, 2023 October 1, 2022 July 1, 2023 Net sales $888,239 $993,828 $901,000 Operating income $117,061 $14,889 $267,614 Operating margin – as a % of net sales 13.2% 1.5% 29.7% Net income (loss) $33,212 ($73,703) $197,646 Diluted earnings (loss) per common share $0.22 ($0.50) $1.31 Non-GAAP Results Non-GAAP adjusted operating income $195,715 $253,207 $200,917 Non-GAAP adjusted operating margin – as a % of net sales 22.0% 25.5% 22.3% Non-GAAP net income $103,588 $127,770 $99,605 Diluted non-GAAP earnings per common share $0.68 $0.85 $0.66

Fourth-Quarter Outlook

The Company’s guidance for the fourth quarter ending December 31, 2023, does not include the recently divested Electronic Chemicals business and only includes a minimal impact from the alliance agreement with Element Solutions, that was terminated earlier this year. Excluding the sales of these divested businesses for the third quarter 2023, fourth quarter 2023 sales are estimated to be down sequentially approximately 2% at the midpoint of the fourth quarter 2023 sales guidance range provided below.

For the fourth quarter ending December 31, 2023, the Company expects sales of $770 million to $790 million, GAAP net income of $37 million to $45 million and diluted earnings per common share between $0.25 and $0.30. On a non-GAAP basis, the Company expects diluted earnings per common share to range from $0.55 to $0.60, reflecting net income on a non-GAAP basis in the range of $83 million to $91 million. The Company also expects EBITDA of approximately 26% to 27% of sales, for the fourth quarter of 2023.

Segment Results

The Company operates in three segments (the Materials Solutions segment resulted from combining the Advanced Planarization Solutions and the Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials segments):

Materials Solutions (MS): MS provides advanced consumable materials, such as CMP slurries and pads, deposition materials, process chemistries and gases, formulated cleans, etchants and other specialty materials; that enable our customers’ technical roadmaps, improve device performance, lower their total cost of ownership and enhance their yields.

Microcontamination Control (MC): MC offers advanced filtration solutions that improve customers’ yield, device reliability and cost; by filtering and purifying critical liquid chemistries and gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes and other high-technology industries.

Advanced Materials Handling (AMH): AMH develops solutions that improve customers’ yields by protecting critical materials during manufacturing, transportation, and storage; including products that monitor, protect, transport and deliver critical liquid chemistries, wafers, and other substrates for a broad set of applications in the semiconductor, life sciences and other high-technology industries.

Third-Quarter Results Conference Call Details

Entegris will hold a conference call to discuss its results for the third quarter on Thursday, November 2, 2023, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time. Participants should dial 800-445-7795 or +1 785-424-1699, referencing confirmation ID: ENTGQ323. Participants are asked to dial in 10 minutes prior to the start of the call. For the live webcast and replay of the call, please Click Here.

Management’s slide presentation concerning the results for the third quarter will be posted on the Investor Relations section of www.entegris.com in the morning before the call.

About Entegris



Entegris is a leading supplier of advanced materials and process solutions for the semiconductor and other high-tech industries. Entegris has approximately 9,000 employees throughout its global operations and is ISO 9001 certified. It has manufacturing, customer service and/or research facilities in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Israel, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, and Taiwan. Additional information can be found at www.entegris.com.

Non-GAAP Information



The Company’s condensed consolidated financial statements are prepared in conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (GAAP). Proforma net sales, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted gross profit, adjusted segment profit, adjusted operating income, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP adjusted operating margin and diluted non-GAAP earnings per common share, together with related measures thereof, are considered “non-GAAP financial measures” under the rules and regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission. The presentation of this financial information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. The Company provides supplemental non-GAAP financial measures to better understand and manage its business and believes these measures provide investors and analysts additional and meaningful information for the assessment of the Company’s ongoing results. Management also uses these non-GAAP measures to assist in the evaluation of the performance of its business segments and to make operating decisions. Management believes that the Company’s non-GAAP measures help indicate the Company’s baseline performance before certain gains, losses or other charges that may not be indicative of the Company’s business or future outlook, and that non-GAAP measures offer a more consistent view of business performance. The Company believes the non-GAAP measures aid investors’ overall understanding of the Company’s results by providing a higher degree of transparency for such items and providing a level of disclosure that will help investors generally understand how management plans, measures and evaluates the Company’s business performance. Management believes that the inclusion of non-GAAP measures provides greater consistency in its financial reporting and facilitates investors’ understanding of the Company’s historical operating trends by providing an additional basis for comparisons to prior periods. The reconciliations of GAAP gross profit to adjusted gross profit, GAAP segment profit to adjusted operating income, GAAP net income to adjusted operating income and adjusted EBITDA, GAAP net income and diluted earnings per common share to non-GAAP net income and diluted non-GAAP earnings per common share and GAAP outlook to non-GAAP outlook are included elsewhere in this release.

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements



This news release contains “forward-looking statements.” The words “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “estimate,” “forecast,” “project,” “should,” “may,” “will,” “would” or the negative thereof and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements may include statements about supply chain matters; inflationary pressures; future period guidance or projections; the Company’s performance relative to its markets, including the drivers of such performance; market and technology trends, including the duration and drivers of any growth trends; the development of new products and the success of their introductions; the focus of the Company’s engineering, research and development projects; the Company’s ability to execute on our business strategies, including with respect to the Company’s expansion of its manufacturing presence in Taiwan and in Colorado Springs; the Company’s capital allocation strategy, which may be modified at any time for any reason, including share repurchases, dividends, debt repayments and potential acquisitions; the impact of the acquisitions and divestitures the Company has made and commercial partnerships the Company has established, including the acquisition of CMC Materials, Inc. (now known as CMC Materials LLC) (“CMC Materials”); trends relating to the fluctuation of currency exchange rates; future capital and other expenditures, including estimates thereof; the Company’s expected tax rate; the impact, financial or otherwise, of any organizational changes; the impact of accounting pronouncements; quantitative and qualitative disclosures about market risk; and other matters. These forward-looking statements are based on current management expectations and assumptions only as of the date of this Quarterly Report, are not guarantees of future performance and involve substantial risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, weakening of global and/or regional economic conditions, generally or specifically in the semiconductor industry, which could decrease the demand for the Company’s products and solutions; the level of, and obligations associated with, the Company’s indebtedness, including the debts incurred in connection with the acquisition of CMC Materials; risks related to the acquisition and integration of CMC Materials, including unanticipated difficulties or expenditures relating thereto, the ability to achieve the anticipated synergies and value-creation contemplated by the acquisition of CMC Materials and the diversion of management time on transaction-related matters; raw material shortages, supply and labor constraints, price increases, inflationary pressures and rising interest rates; operational, political and legal risks of the Company’s international operations; the Company’s dependence on sole source and limited source suppliers; the Company’s ability to meet rapid demand shifts; the Company’s ability to continue technological innovation and introduce new products to meet customers’ rapidly changing requirements; substantial competition; the Company’s concentrated customer base; the Company’s ability to identify, complete and integrate acquisitions, joint ventures, divestitures or other similar transactions; the Company’s ability to effectively implement any organizational changes; the Company’s ability to protect and enforce intellectual property rights; the impact of regional and global instabilities, hostilities and geopolitical uncertainty, including, but not limited to, the ongoing conflicts between Ukraine and Russia and between Israel and Hamas, as well as the global responses thereto; the increasing complexity of certain manufacturing processes; changes in government regulations of the countries in which the Company operates, including the imposition of tariffs, export controls and other trade laws and restrictions and changes to national security and international trade policy, especially as they relate to China; fluctuation of currency exchange rates; fluctuations in the market price of the Company’s stock; and other risk factors and additional information described in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), including under the heading “Risk Factors” in Item 1A of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022, filed on February 23, 2023, and in the Company’s other SEC filings. Except as required under the federal securities laws and the rules and regulations of the SEC, the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements or information contained herein, which speak as of their respective dates.

Entegris, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three months ended September 30, 2023 October 1, 2022 July 1, 2023 Net sales $888,239 $993,828 $901,000 Cost of sales 521,165 622,157 516,834 Gross profit 367,074 371,671 384,166 Selling, general and administrative expenses 116,051 226,446 145,596 Engineering, research and development expenses 66,810 64,990 71,030 Amortization of intangible assets 51,239 65,346 54,680 Goodwill impairment 15,913 — — Gain on termination of alliance agreement — — (154,754) Operating income 117,061 14,889 267,614 Interest expense, net 75,594 82,755 78,605 Other expense, net 10,243 12,852 7,724 Income (loss) before income tax benefit 31,224 (80,718) 181,285 Income tax benefit (2,127) (7,015) (16,491) Equity in net loss of affiliates 139 — 130 Net income (loss) $33,212 ($73,703) $197,646 Basic earnings (loss) per common share: $0.22 ($0.50) $1.32 Diluted earnings (loss) per common share: $0.22 ($0.50) $1.31 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 150,127 148,570 149,825 Diluted 151,229 148,570 150,837

Entegris, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Nine months ended September 30, 2023 October 1, 2022 Net sales $2,711,635 $2,335,963 Cost of sales 1,558,710 1,344,075 Gross profit 1,152,925 991,888 Selling, general and administrative expenses 431,514 404,239 Engineering, research and development expenses 209,746 160,953 Amortization of intangible assets 163,493 90,491 Goodwill impairment 104,785 — Gain on termination of alliance agreement (154,754) — Operating income 398,141 336,205 Interest expense, net 239,020 126,962 Other expense, net 13,309 27,373 Income before income tax expense 145,812 181,870 Income tax expense 2,851 30,377 Equity in net loss of affiliates 269 — Net income $142,692 $151,493 Basic earnings per common share: $0.95 $1.08 Diluted earnings per common share: $0.95 $1.08 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 149,793 140,045 Diluted 150,816 140,892

Entegris, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands) (Unaudited) September 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 ASSETS Current assets: Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $594,020 $563,439 Trade accounts and notes receivable, net 463,083 535,485 Inventories, net 662,169 812,815 Deferred tax charges and refundable income taxes 67,848 47,618 Assets held-for-sale 1,045,217 246,531 Other current assets 111,223 129,297 Total current assets 2,943,560 2,335,185 Property, plant and equipment, net 1,406,357 1,393,337 Other assets: Right-of-use assets 83,548 94,940 Goodwill 3,954,036 4,408,331 Intangible assets, net 1,368,363 1,841,955 Deferred tax assets and other noncurrent tax assets 30,211 28,867 Other 38,541 36,242 Total assets $9,824,616 $10,138,857 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities Short-term debt, including current portion of long-term debt — 151,965 Accounts payable 139,637 172,488 Accrued liabilities 340,737 328,784 Liabilities held-for-sale 139,270 10,637 Income tax payable 63,515 98,057 Total current liabilities 683,159 761,931 Long-term debt, excluding current maturities 5,425,496 5,632,928 Long-term lease liability 71,347 80,716 Other liabilities 276,325 445,282 Shareholders’ equity 3,368,289 3,218,000 Total liabilities and equity $9,824,616 $10,138,857

Entegris, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (In thousands) (Unaudited) Three months ended Nine months ended September 30, 2023 October 1, 2022 September 30, 2023 October 1, 2022 Operating activities: Net income $33,212 ($73,703) $142,692 $151,493 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation 39,631 45,203 130,125 93,489 Amortization 51,239 65,346 163,493 90,491 Share-based compensation expense 10,280 38,077 52,416 57,544 Loss on extinguishment of debt and modification 3,593 2,235 10,862 2,235 Impairment of Goodwill 15,913 — 104,785 — Gain on termination of alliance agreement — — (154,754) — Loss on sale of business and held for sale assets — — 28,579 — Other (10,243) 52,533 (27,533) 61,220 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects of acquisitions: Trade accounts and notes receivable (18,236) 22,931 (295) (34,378) Inventories 68,349 (55,394) 63,340 (180,335) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 27,940 56,162 4,345 83,307 Income taxes payable, refundable income taxes and noncurrent taxes payable (21,204) (12,089) (36,774) (15,637) Other (451) 4,231 (2,369) 10,801 Net cash provided by operating activities 200,023 145,532 478,912 320,230 Investing activities: Acquisition of property and equipment (78,139) (126,739) (328,182) (318,836) Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired — (4,474,925) — (4,474,925) Proceeds from sale of business — — 134,286 — Proceeds from termination of alliance agreement — — 169,251 — Other 1,553 1 1,919 1,124 Net cash used in investing activities (76,586) (4,601,663) (22,726) (4,792,637) Financing activities: Proceeds from revolving credit facility, short-term debt and long-term debt 100,279 2,810,439 217,449 5,416,753 Payments of revolving credit facility, short-term debt and long-term debt (175,279) (223,000) (603,950) (416,000) Payments for debt issuance costs — (88,910) (3,475) (99,489) Payments for dividends (15,052) (14,929) (45,202) (42,413) Issuance of common stock 866 1,787 37,633 10,764 Taxes paid related to net share settlement of equity awards (1,894) (6,430) (11,540) (22,747) Other (345) (272) (923) (859) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (91,425) 2,478,685 (410,008) 4,846,009 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (5,009) (11,118) (15,597) (21,500) Increase (Decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 27,003 (1,988,564) 30,581 352,102 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 567,017 2,743,231 563,439 402,565 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $594,020 $754,667 $594,020 $754,667

Entegris, Inc. and Subsidiaries Segment Information (In thousands) (Unaudited) Three months ended Nine months ended Net sales September 30, 2023 October 1, 2022 July 1, 2023 September 30, 2023 October 1, 2022 Materials Solutions $435,538 $518,046 $440,634 $1,324,502 $922,196 Microcontamination Control 286,217 280,550 283,614 839,128 821,320 Advanced Materials Handling 180,248 210,405 190,356 589,457 632,602 Inter-segment elimination (13,764) (15,173) (13,604) (41,452) (40,155) Total net sales $888,239 $993,828 $901,000 $2,711,635 $2,335,963

Three months ended Nine months ended Segment profit September 30, 2023 October 1, 2022 July 1, 2023 September 30, 2023 October 1, 2022 Materials Solutions $56,955 $53,131 $215,738 $243,171 $147,700 Microcontamination Control 101,132 105,335 100,661 297,790 304,062 Advanced Materials Handling 31,642 42,077 35,830 115,637 135,693 Total segment profit 189,729 200,543 352,229 656,598 587,455 Amortization of intangibles 51,239 65,346 54,680 163,493 90,491 Unallocated expenses 21,429 120,308 29,935 94,964 160,759 Total operating income $117,061 $14,889 $267,614 $398,141 $336,205

Entegris, Inc. and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of GAAP Gross Profit to Adjusted Gross Profit (In thousands) Three months ended Nine months ended September 30, 2023 October 1, 2022 July 1, 2023 September 30, 2023 October 1, 2022 Net Sales $888,239 $993,828 $901,000 $2,711,635 $2,335,963 Gross profit-GAAP $367,074 $371,671 $384,166 $1,152,925 $991,888 Adjustments to gross profit: Restructuring costs 1 789 — — 8,166 — Charge for fair value mark-up of acquired inventory sold 2 — 61,932 — — 61,932 Adjusted gross profit $367,863 $433,603 $384,166 $1,161,091 $1,053,820 Gross margin – as a % of net sales 41.3 % 37.4 % 42.6 % 42.5 % 42.5 % Adjusted gross margin – as a % of net sales 41.4 % 43.6 % 42.6 % 42.8 % 45.1 %

1 Restructuring charges resulting from cost saving initiatives. 2 Represents the additional cost of goods sold recognized in connection with the step-up of inventory valuation related to the CMC Materials acquisition.

Entegris, Inc. and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of GAAP Segment Profit to Adjusted Operating Income (In thousands) (Unaudited) Three months ended Nine months ended Adjusted segment profit September 30, 2023 October 1, 2022 July 1, 2023 September 30, 2023 October 1, 2022 MS segment profit $56,955 $53,131 $215,738 $243,171 $147,700 Restructuring costs 1 519 — — 7,627 — Loss from the sale of QED and held for sales assets of EC 2 — — 14,936 28,578 — Goodwill impairment 3 15,913 — — 104,785 — Gain on termination of alliance agreement4 — — (154,754) (154,754) — Charge for fair value write-up of acquired inventory sold 5 — 61,932 — — 61,932 MS adjusted segment profit $73,387 $115,063 $75,920 $229,407 $209,632 MC segment profit $101,132 $105,335 $100,661 $297,790 $304,062 Restructuring costs 1 215 — — 3,010 — MC adjusted segment profit $101,347 $105,335 $100,661 $300,800 $304,062 AMH segment profit $31,642 $42,077 $35,830 $115,637 $135,693 Restructuring costs 1 467 — — 1,721 — AMH adjusted segment profit $32,109 $42,077 $35,830 $117,358 $135,693 Unallocated general and administrative expenses $21,429 $120,308 $29,935 $94,964 $160,759 Less: unallocated deal and integration costs (10,301) (111,040) (18,441) (48,717) (129,869) Less: unallocated restructuring costs 1 — — — (86) — Adjusted unallocated general and administrative expenses $11,128 $9,268 $11,494 $46,161 $30,890 Total adjusted segment profit $206,843 $262,475 $212,411 $647,565 $649,387 Less: adjusted unallocated general and administrative expenses 11,128 9,268 11,494 46,161 30,890 Total adjusted operating income $195,715 $253,207 $200,917 $601,404 $618,497

