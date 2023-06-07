Entegris Breaks Ground for Manufacturing Center of Excellence in Colorado Springs

U.S. Based Manufacturing Capability Will Strengthen Entegris’ Position as Innovation Leader and Trusted Global Supplier

BILLERICA, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENTG), a leading supplier of advanced materials and process solutions for the semiconductor and other high-technology industries, today held a groundbreaking ceremony for its new manufacturing center of excellence in Colorado Springs, Colorado.





At the ceremony, Entegris President and Chief Executive Officer Bertrand Loy noted that the state-of-the-art facility in Colorado Springs will develop products critical to the manufacturing of semiconductors in the United States and around the world. The new leading-edge manufacturing center will serve the semiconductor industry, which is expected to grow to $1 trillion by 2030. Entegris’ commitment to innovation and investment in leading-edge manufacturing and supply chain operations will strongly position Entegris – and its customers – for success, and further bolster Colorado’s and the U.S.’s position as a technology, manufacturing, and innovation leader across the semiconductor ecosystem.

The new campus, which is targeted to begin initial commercial operation in early 2025, will be built in phases. The 100,000-square-foot facility to be built in the initial phase will support production for Entegris’ Microcontamination Control (MC) and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH) divisions. Upon completion, the facility will increase production capabilities for Entegris’ most advanced products for filtration and purification as well as wafer carriers, also known as Front-Opening-Unified Pods (FOUPs). The center of excellence will play an important role in the Colorado Springs community and has the potential to create approximately 600 new jobs over several years. Entegris continues to expect to invest approximately $600 million in phases over several years in the facility and is looking forward to working with the city, county, and state to integrate the site and surrounding land into the community in a way that preserves the natural beauty of Colorado Springs.

“The start of construction of our new world-class facility in Colorado Springs represents an important milestone for Entegris,” Loy said. “The semiconductor manufacturing industry is set to expand in the United States following the passage of the CHIPS and Science Act, and Entegris’ manufacturing center of excellence will enable our organization to play a meaningful role in this important effort. With our large state-of-the-art facility, we will help shorten the supply chain and more efficiently meet the growing needs of domestic manufacturers. We are pleased to have found an innovative and competitive home in Colorado Springs, and we look forward to building on our 30-year history in the region while enhancing our leadership position in the semiconductor ecosystem.”

According to Bill Shaner, president, Advanced Materials Handling, “As we break ground on our new manufacturing center of excellence, we are thrilled to double our presence in Colorado and meaningfully expand our manufacturing footprint in the U.S. We look forward to developing critical products for the future, bringing new jobs to Colorado and supporting U.S. advanced manufacturing. We are grateful to the Colorado Springs community, our dedicated employees and local, state, and federal officials whose sustained government support will help fuel Entegris’ future innovation.”

Among the community leaders attending the groundbreaking were Johnna Reeder Kleymeyer, president & CEO, Colorado Springs Chamber of Commerce and Economic Development Corporation; Chris Jenkins, CEO of Norwood Development Group; Cami Bremer, El Paso County Commissioner; and the city’s recently elected mayor, Yemi Mobolade.

About Entegris

Entegris is the global leader in electronic materials for the semiconductor market. With approximately 9,000 employees across its global operations, Entegris offers the industry’s most comprehensive and innovative unit-driven end-to-end offering for semiconductor customers, in addition to solutions for the life sciences and other advanced manufacturing environments. Entegris’ solutions help customers improve their performance, productivity and yields to enable technologies that transform the world. It has manufacturing, customer service, and/or research facilities in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan and the United Kingdom. For more information about Entegris, visit us at www.entegris.com, or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

https://www.entegris.com/en/home/about-us/manufacturing/colorado-springs.html

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements herein are “forward looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The words “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “estimate,” “forecast,” “project,” “potential,” “should,” “may,” “will,” “would” or the negative thereof and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward looking statements. These forward-looking statements include statements related to Entegris’ expansion of its manufacturing presence in Colorado; the amount of Entegris’ investment in connection with such expansion; future operations at the new manufacturing facility; future staffing levels; receipt of local, state and/or federal incentives and other matters. These statements involve risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those that are described in Entegris’ filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including under the heading “Risks Factors” in Item 1A of Entegris’ Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 and subsequent quarterly reports on Form10-Q. The forward-looking statements in this document speak only as of this date. The company undertakes no obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statement, except as required by law.

Contacts

Media:

Connie Chandler



Senior Director of Corporate Communications



+1 978 436 6546



connie.chandler@entegris.com

Investors:

Bill Seymour



VP of Investor Relations, Treasury & Communications



+ 1 952 556 1844



bill.seymour@entegris.com