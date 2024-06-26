Entegris and Biden Administration Announce up to $75 Million in Proposed Direct Funding Under CHIPS Act to Drive U.S. Semiconductor Manufacturing

Funding would support the manufacture of products in Colorado Springs critical to the semiconductor industry.

BILLERICA, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Entegris (Nasdaq: ENTG), a global leader in advanced materials science, and the U.S. Department of Commerce have signed a non-binding Preliminary Memorandum of Terms (PMT) for up to $75 million in proposed direct funding to Entegris under the CHIPS and Science Act. This funding would support the development of a state-of-the-art facility in Colorado Springs designed to create products critical to the future of semiconductor manufacturing in the U.S.









Entegris is among the first suppliers in the semiconductor industry to enter into a PMT with the U.S. Department of Commerce under this federal initiative. Its new manufacturing center of excellence in Colorado Springs will support the company’s Advanced Materials Handling (AMH) and Microcontamination Control (MC) divisions. Upon completion, the facility will increase production capabilities for Front-Opening-Unified Pods (FOUPs), an essential product that transports and protects silicon wafers during the semiconductor manufacturing process, as well as advanced liquid filtration and purification products.

“Today marks an important moment in the effort to strengthen the U.S. semiconductor manufacturing infrastructure,” said Bertrand Loy, president and chief executive officer at Entegris. “We have been a strategic partner to semiconductor companies for over 50 years and are proud to be among the first suppliers in the semiconductor industry to receive this important federal support. We made the decision to expand our presence in the U.S. and to help to create a stronger and more resilient domestic semiconductor ecosystem.”

Entegris’ new advanced manufacturing center will also bolster Colorado’s position as a major technology hub and significantly contribute to the local economy and job market. The facility is expected to create approximately 600 new jobs in Colorado Springs over the next several years, spanning roles from entry-level manufacturing to engineering and operational leadership. Approximately 500 construction jobs are also expected to be created by 2030.

“Entegris has been operating in Colorado Springs for over three decades, and we look forward to growing our presence in this community,” added Bill Shaner, SVP and president of the Advanced Materials Handling division at Entegris. “This state-of-the-art manufacturing facility demonstrates several of our key company priorities – commitment to innovation, sustainable practices, and community partnerships – and we are excited for what the future holds for Colorado, our industry, and Entegris.”

The facility, which is targeted to begin initial commercial operations in 2025, will be built in multiple phases: the first to support production of FOUPs – which are currently entirely produced abroad – and liquid filter membranes. The second phase will support the production of advanced liquid filters, purifiers, and fluid handling solutions. The construction and operation of the facility will align with Entegris’ comprehensive Corporate Social Responsibility framework, emphasizing environmental sustainability. By 2030, Entegris has established a sustainability goal to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions (both Scope 1 and Scope 2) by 42% from the 2020 baseline. The Colorado Springs facility will contribute to the achievement of this goal. Entegris also plans to include facility designs that prioritize water recovery and recycling measures to reduce dependency on freshwater and to recycle 80% of process water.

Entegris is partnering with Microchip Technology Inc., Pikes Peak State College, Pikes Peak Business and Education Alliance, various high school districts and universities to collaborate on workforce development and create a self-sustaining ecosystem in Colorado Springs and the Mountain West region. Entegris is continuing its support of STEM with current scholars at University of Colorado School System, School of Mines, and through the Denver Scholarship Fund, as well as opportunity for continued education through tuition reimbursement and grants with Colorado Technical University. Entegris’ project will also be a Military Center of Excellence that aims to recruit 50% of its workforce from Veterans and military families through partnerships with Hiring our Heroes, Mt. Carmel Veterans Service Center, the SEMI Veteran Foundation and local military bases.

Comments from government officials:

“We passed the CHIPS & Science Act to bring cutting-edge manufacturing back to the United States and strengthen our critical supply chains. Today’s announcement of $75M in CHIPS funding will allow Entegris to expand their presence in Colorado Springs, create hundreds of new jobs in advanced manufacturing, and ensure Colorado continues to lead the way as we work to maintain our competitive edge in strategic technologies like semiconductors.” U.S. Senator Michael Bennet

“Our bipartisan CHIPS + Science Act is bringing U.S. manufacturing back, including right here in Colorado Springs. Companies like Entegris are giving the country a front-row seat to technological innovation, all while shoring up our supply chains and boosting the job market. This is what investing in America looks like.” U.S. Senator John Hickenlooper

“I am pleased to learn of this grant award to Entegris. Entegris has become a critical part of Colorado Springs, contributing to employment, revenue generation, and vital industry supply chain security. With this award, Entegris will significantly expand its manufacturing capacity in Colorado and create approximately 600 new jobs over the next several years. This state-of-the-art manufacturing facility will support national and economic security by producing products essential to the domestic semiconductor industry. Entegris will also partner with Colorado educational institutions to train our students to fill meaningful and well-paying jobs in the future.” Congressman Doug Lamborn

“Since expanding in Colorado Springs in 2022 Entegris has helped show that Colorado is the best state for innovative businesses to expand and create jobs. In Colorado, we are committed to growing the businesses of the future, like semiconductor manufacturing, and are thrilled with the Biden Administration’s investment in this industry, including this most recent award to Colorado Springs’ own Entegris. Congratulations Entegris!” Colorado Governor Jared Polis

“Congratulations to Entegris on securing this significant federal investment for semiconductor manufacturing here in Colorado Springs. This is a huge investment in both our community and the growth of the semiconductors industry in the United States—which is expected to grow globally to $1 trillion by 2030. In addition to the nearly 600 jobs added to the region over the next several years and the more than $600 million in private investment, the semiconductor production in Entegris’ state-of-the-art manufacturing center of excellence is critical to global supply chains and our national security. CHIPS funding will directly support that important work and development in our region. Thank you to the CHIPS for America team, the Biden Administration and all our federal, state, and local partners for their diligence in working together to make this a reality. I applaud these efforts and am proud that our city is playing a leading role in the onshoring of the semiconductor and high-technology industries, many of which are thriving in Colorado Springs.” Colorado Springs Mayor Yemi Mobolade

“The award of the CHIPS and Science Act funding to Entegris is a great milestone for our region. This investment will support innovation at their Colorado Springs Manufacturing Center of Excellence, accelerating the growth of the United States semiconductor industry, position Colorado Springs as a major technology hub, and create well-paying jobs for our region.” Johnna Reeder Kleymeyer, President & CEO of Colorado Springs Chamber & EDC

About Entegris

Entegris is a leading supplier of advanced materials and process solutions for the semiconductor and other high-tech industries. Entegris has approximately 8,000 employees throughout its global operations and is ISO 9001 certified. It has manufacturing, customer service and/or research facilities in the United States, Canada, China, Germany, Israel, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, and Taiwan. Additional information can be found at www.entegris.com.

