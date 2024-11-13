Entegra relaunches Entegra PurchasingIQ, a one-stop GPO platform that leverages client data to deliver actionable insights and maximize savings

The newly expanded, state-of-the-art platform gives Entegra clients a faster, easier way to analyze their spending, standardize purchases across locations and increase their profitability.

NORTH BETHESDA, Md.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Entegra, the leading Group Purchasing Organization (GPO) for hospitality-driven businesses, announces the relaunch of its client platform, Entegra PurchasingIQ. This enhanced, all-in-one digital GPO platform empowers Entegra clients to take control of their procurement processes and maximize their savings. With its user-friendly interface and powerful analytics capabilities, Entegra PurchasingIQ simplifies pre-purchase planning, purchasing, and post-purchase analysis.

“As an interactive digital GPO platform, Entegra PurchasingIQ now enables our clients to easily access their purchasing data and analytics in near real-time,” says Entegra Global CEO Damien Calderini. “The new Entegra PurchasingIQ underscores our unwavering commitment to expanding and strengthening our digital tools and solutions for hospitality-driven operators.”

Procurement professionals and operators looking to make timely, data-fueled decisions will count on the re-engineered Entegra PurchasingIQ for:

Enhanced interactive dashboards that provide a clear picture of procurement activity across all locations, empowering clients to easily identify areas for improvement and track progress toward savings goals.

Exclusive access to the AI-powered Entegra Shopping Assistant , which finds the best alternative products and prices (whether Entegra-contracted or not) while shopping on a distributor’s e-store in real-time.

, which finds the best alternative products and prices (whether Entegra-contracted or not) while shopping on a distributor’s e-store in real-time. Validating purchases against Entegra-contracted rates, ensuring maximum savings and enabling the recovery of overcharges with Contract Auditor .

. Recurring insights into economic trends, supply chain issues and market dynamics that influence procurement strategies.

Access to Savings Optimizer which provides near real-time data to identify savings opportunities and take action immediately.

which provides near real-time data to identify savings opportunities and take action immediately. Benchmarking across multiple locations and peer sets to ensure consistency.

“With its robust spending analysis, easy access to thousands of Entegra savings programs, Entegra Shopping Assistant, and countless other data-driven solutions, Entegra PurchasingIQ delivers even more opportunity to help our clients succeed,” says Adrian Cox, Entegra’s Vice President of Data Management and Digital Solutions. “And when you add our people-powered support and expert advisory services to the mix, our clients are better positioned than ever to save more money, time and hassle.”

About Entegra

Entegra Procurement Services® is the largest food Group Purchasing Organization (GPO) in the world, with $42 billion in purchasing power and clients at 300,000+ purchasing sites in North America. Entegra supports a wide range of hospitality-driven sectors, including hotels, restaurants, senior living communities, and golf and leisure, by cutting costs on food, supplies, and services and improving operational efficiency overall.

A subsidiary of Sodexo, Entegra helps its clients unlock unlimited performance through a comprehensive suite of digital tools, a corporate social responsibility program, and personalized advisory services including culinary consulting and energy management services.

To learn more, visit EntegraPS.com.

Contacts

For media inquiries, please contact:



Chang Hui Chew



ChangHui.Chew@EntegraPS.com

(760) 424-9624