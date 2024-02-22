Enrollment Opens for the 2024-2025 Academic School Year at Three California K12-Powered Online Schools

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$LRn #CAVA–Three K12-powered online learning schools, California Virtual Academies (CAVA), Insight Schools of California (ISCA), and iQ Academy California – Los Angeles (iQLA), are now accepting enrollment applications for the 2024-2025 school year. These accredited, full-time, online public schools provide California students with a tuition-free education using state-credentialed teachers and a tailored learning approach to meet students where they are in their academic journey.





CAVA, an online public school serving more than 20,000 TK-12 grade students throughout the state, has been offering online education since 2002. CAVA students have access to a robust online curriculum in core subjects, a host of electives, and also attend live virtual classes. Additionally, CAVA offers a career and college prep program for students in grades 7-12, and provides a variety of social and extracurricular activities for students to enjoy.

ISCA, is an online public school serving students grades 9-12 in Alameda, Amador, Calaveras, Contra Costa, Imperial, Inyo, Kern, Kings, Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, Sacramento, San Bernardino, San Diego, San Joaquin, San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, Santa Clara, Stanislaus, Tulare, and Ventura counties. Accredited by the Western Association of Schools and Colleges (WASC), and with a Dashboard Alternative School Status (DASS), ISCA serves at-promise students who struggle in a traditional brick and mortar learning environment. ISCA works to empower these students to enter the work force, attend community college, explore vocational education programs, and even join branches of the military. ISCA also offers English language learner support, and access to the school’s Retention and Academic Intuitive Support Experts (RAISE) team.

iQLA, is a quality, WASC-accredited online charter school that offers an innovative use of technology, rigorous curriculum, personalized learning plans, and accommodations to foster different learning styles for students in grades TK-12. iQLA opened in the fall of 2010 and serves students in Los Angeles, Orange, Kern, San Bernardino, and Ventura counties. iQLA also offers college and career counseling support for high school students.

In addition to live scheduled classes, teachers at all three of these schools communicate regularly with students and families via phone and email in order to ensure they are supported. Outside of class, a sense of community and socialization can be found through both virtual and in-person events, field trips, clubs, outings, and service learning opportunities. The schools also celebrate traditional milestone events by offering an in-person graduation ceremony for their high school students.

Families are encouraged to attend online and in-person information sessions hosted by the school to learn more and to meet teachers, staff, and other enrolled families. To learn more, visit www.k12.com/california-online-schools/. You can also download the free K12 mobile app for iOS and Android devices.

About California Virtual Academies

California Virtual Academies are nine independent online public charter schools that use the curriculum and tools provided by K12, a Stride Company (NYSE: LRN). The California Virtual Academies are: CAVA @ Fresno, CAVA @ Kings, CAVA @ Los Angeles, CAVA @ Maricopa, CAVA @ San Diego, CAVA @ San Joaquin, CAVA @ San Mateo, CAVA @ Sonoma and CAVA @ Sutter. Families do not pay tuition for a student to attend an online public school. Common household items and office supplies like printer ink and paper are not provided. Our enrollment consultants can help address your technological and computer questions and needs. Stride offers learners of all ages a more effective way to learn and build skills for their future. For more information about CAVA, visit https://cava.k12.com/.

About Insight Schools of California

Insight Schools of California (ISCA) are full-time online public charter schools for students in grades 9-12 who are behind in their education or need additional support to graduate from high school. The schools are available for students in Alameda, Amador, Calaveras, Contra Costa, Imperial, Inyo, Kern, Kings, Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, Sacramento, San Bernardino, San Diego, San Joaquin, San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, Santa Clara, Stanislaus, Tulare and Ventura counties. ISCA is tuition-free and provides families the choice to access the curriculum and tools provided by K12, a Stride Company (NYSE: LRN). Common household items and office supplies like printer ink and paper are not provided. Our enrollment consultants can help address your technological and computer questions and needs. Stride offers learners of all ages a more effective way to learn and build skills for their future. Learn more at ca.insightschools.net.

About iQ Academy of California – Los Angeles

iQ Academy of California – Los Angeles (IQLA) is a full-time online public charter school authorized by the Rowland Unified School District. IQLA is available to students in kindergarten through 12th grade who reside in Kern, Los Angeles, Orange, San Bernardino and Ventura counties. California-credentialed teachers deliver lessons in an online classroom platform that provides families the choice to access the curriculum and tools provided by K12, a Stride Company (NYSE: LRN). Stride offers learners of all ages a more effective way to learn and build skills for their future. For more information about IQLA, visit losangeles.iqacademy.com.

Contacts

Ken Schwartz



Stride, Inc.



Sr. Manager, Corporate Communications



kschwartz@k12.com